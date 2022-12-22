Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC prediction, preview, team news, and more ahead of the 2022-23 ISL clash 

Bengaluru FC will take on their South Indian rivals Hyderabad FC at the Kanteerava Stadium on Friday, December 23. The Blues claimed a much-needed victory against Jamshedpur, courtesy of an early goal from Danish Farooq. The Nizams, on the other hand, produced a dominant display and capped off a 2-0 victory against East Bengal in their fortress.

The hosts will be desperate to pick up their form after picking up just 10 points from 10 games thus far this campaign. They are yet to register back-to-back victories and will be eyeing a victory against Hyderabad FC once they take the field in front of their passionate supporters on Friday. The one-time Indian Super League champions roped in attacking midfielder Pablo Perez to bolster their chances of making it into the playoffs.

Hyderabad FC, who were renowned for their proficiency in front of goal, have scored only 15 goals from 10 games. This is unlike Manolo Marquez's side, who are known for amassing attacking returns on a continuous basis. However, their backline has looked sharper than ever and have shunned down their opponents on six occasions. Once strikers Bartholomew Ogbeche and Javi Siverio pick up their form, they might be steamrolling their opponents every week, similar to Mumbai City FC.

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC head-to-head

Bengaluru FC have registered just one victory from seven attempts against Hyderabad FC. Their previous victory came more than two years ago. The men in yellow and black have won this contest on three occasions and have shared the spoils thrice.

Total games: 7

Bengaluru FC wins: 1

Draws: 3

Hyderabad FC wins: 3

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC team news:

Simon Grayson will be without Alan Costa and Bruno Ramires, while Laxmikant Kattimani will be the sole absentee for the visitors.

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC predicted 11

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Parag Shrivas, Namgyal Bhutia, Suresh Wangjam, Danish Farooq, Javi Hernandez; Roy Krishna, Sunil Chhetri.

Hyderabad FC: Gurmeet Singh; Nikhil Poojary, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra; Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma; Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Telecast details

The match between Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC will take place at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Star Sports channels will be telecasting the game, while live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC prediction

Hyderabad FC are capable of causing trouble despite Bengaluru FC's resurgence. Manolo Marquez's side are a tough nut to crack, and they head into this fixture as clear-cut favorites.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 0-1 Hyderabad FC

