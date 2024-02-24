Looking to return to winning ways, Bengaluru FC are poised to host bottom-placed Hyderabad FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, February 24.

The Blues have been inconsistent throughout the season and currently sit in 10th place in the standings. Despite their challenges, they remain within striking distance of a playoff berth, trailing sixth-placed Jamshedpur FC by only five points.

While they have encountered difficulties on the road, Bengaluru have shown promise at home, remaining undefeated in their last three games. They will look to sustain their positive momentum in front of their supporters to reposition themselves for playoff contention.

With head coach Gerard Zaragoza suspended, assistant coach Renedy Singh will assume leadership of the team on Saturday. He certainly anticipates a challenging match despite Hyderabad’s position in the table.

"It is going to be difficult. We have to gain three points and we have got big matches coming up. But we can’t be thinking about if we qualify or not. We have to think about the next match, and how we can give our 100% best and come out as winners. And that’s the most important," stated Renedy Singh.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC’s dismal run in the ISL has continued, as they are currently on a six-game losing streak. They are yet to secure a victory this season, and they have failed to score a single goal in their last four games.

Much of this can be attributed to the absence of quality players, which has forced head coach Thangboi Singto to field a team primarily comprised of young and inexperienced names.

But despite their ongoing struggles, Singto maintains optimism that his team will bounce back and show improvement.

"That’s the hunger that I have been trying to create for the boys. Of course, off the pitch they are good but on the pitch, they are the most professional players we have at the moment,” he said. "We are waiting for their goals, but I don’t know when the win will come. It’s getting tougher day by day because we are missing players but I think as a group they are growing."

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC: Telecast details

The ISL clash between Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Saturday, February 24 from 7:30 pm.

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC: Predicted Lineups

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Harsh Patre, Halicharan Narzary, Javi Hernandez, Ryan Williams, Sunil Chhetri.

Hyderabad FC: Gurmeet Singh (GK), Sajad Parray, Mohammed Rafi, Mark Zothanpuia, Aron Vanlalrinchhana, Lalchhanhima Sailo, Abdul Rabeeh, Makhan Chothe, Abhijeet Pa, Ramhlunchhunga, Aaren D’ Silva.

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC: Prediction

Bengaluru FC are the clear favorites to win this clash, considering Hyderabad’s position in the table and their struggles both defensively and offensively. However, the Nawabs have shown some promise in attack, particularly in their last game, where they created several opportunities against East Bengal FC.

Playing on their home turf, the Blues will aim to control possession. Assistant coach Renedy Singh will be counting on star players, Sunil Chhetri and Ryan Williams, to find the back of the net.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 2-0 Hyderabad FC