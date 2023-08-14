Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force FT preview, prediction, team news, and more | 2023 Durand Cup 

Defending champions Bengaluru FC are gearing up to play Indian Air Force FT in the 2023 Durand Cup. The Group C fixture is scheduled to be played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata on Monday.

Contrary to last season, the Blues have announced their reserve squad comprising young players who will want to make their mark in the competition. They will be playing their first game of the season under new reserve head coach Bibliano Fernandes.

Despite fielding their reserve team, there are high hopes pinned on Bengaluru FC, fueled by the potential shown by these emerging talents. Notably, recent acquisitions like Amrit Gope, Salam Johnson Singh, and Shankar Sampingiraj will strive to elevate their performance and cement their spot in the first team.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force FT are on the back of a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Gokulam Kerala FC. Despite showcasing flashes of promise, they largely played second fiddle in the match, granting Gokulam Kerala a comfortable win.

However, they certainly boast experience at the top level, unlike their opponents. Notable names include former Gokulam Kerala goalkeeper Shibin Raj and Punjab FC defender Arashpreet Singh.

Head coach Priya Darshan will be banking on their experience to secure their first points in the 2023 Durand Cup.

Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force FT: Team News

Bengaluru FC named a 28-man squad consisting of several young talents. 26-year-old Parag Shrivas, who played an integral part in the Blues’ success last season, is likely to lead the team in the Durand Cup.

Bengaluru FC squad:

Goalkeepers: Amrit Gope, Vikram Singh, Sahil Poonia.

Defenders: Haobam Ricky Meetei, Clarence Savio Fernandes, Surajkumar Singh Ngangbam, Thokchom Malemngamba Singh, Robin Yadav, Parag Shrivas, Felixson Conny Fernandes, Shankar Sampingiraj, Chingambam Shivaldo Singh.

Midfielders: Lalremtluanga Fanai, Shreyas Ketkar, Bekey Oram, Amay Morajkar, Vinith Venkatesh, Harsh Patre, F. Lalhmingchhuanga, Rashid CK.

Strikers: Edmund Lalrindika, Monirul Molla, Ashish Jha, Ankith Padmanabhan, Satendra Singh, Lalpekhlua, Salam Johnson Singh, Shashwat Panwar.

Indian Air Force head coach Priya Darshan will look to rotate his squad after the defeat to Gokulam Kerala. Goalkeeper Subhajit Basu, who signed from Rajasthan United FC, could get the nod against BFC following Shibin Raj’s mistake in the first game.

Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force: Prediction

These two teams met during last season’s Durand Cup as well, with Bengaluru FC securing a resounding 4-0 victory. However, the situation is different now, as the Blues have named a young squad for his year’s competition.

As a result, the game will be evenly contested, but Bengaluru FC have the edge as they have a set of quality players, who will want to make the best out of this opportunity.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 2-1 Indian Air Force FT.