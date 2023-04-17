Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: 3 things we learned| Hero Super Cup 2023

Bengaluru FC drew Kerala Blasters 1-1 in their third group-stage game of the Super Cup 2023 in Kerala on Sunday (April 16).

Bengaluru FC came into the game having won their previous game against RoundGlass Punjab and with a chance of making it to the semi-finals. They drew their first game against Sreenidi Deccan.

Kerala Blasters started their Super Cup campaign with a victory against RoundGlass Punjab FC. The Tuskers though lost their previous game against Sreenidi Deccan.

With three teams in the group standing a chance to claim the semi-final spot both games started at the same time.

While a draw could have been enough to qualify for the Blues, depending on the result of the other game. Kerala Blasters needed to win and hope the other match goes in their favor to progress to the semi-finals.

The match started with the Blues going on the attack in search of an early goal.

Roy Krishna gave the Blues the lead in the 23rd minute when he finished off a brilliant move initiated by Javi Hernandes.

Kerala Blasters tried hard to score the equalizer but weren't able to.

The scoreboard at halftime read 1-0 in favor of the Blues.

Kerala Blasters started the second half with renewed vigor. They kept going forward in search of the equalizer and finally scored the equalizer courtesy of Diamantakos's header in the 77th minute.

The last few minutes saw Kerala Blasters trying hard to score the winner but weren't able to do so.

The scoreboard at full-time read 1-1.

With today's draw, Bengaluru FC qualified for the semi-finals of the 2023 Super Cup.

On that note, let's take a look at three things we learned from today's game

#3 Kerala Blasters will be pleased with the performance today

Hormipam had a good impact on the game in the second half (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Kerala Blasters played an all-Indian midfield today and will be pleased with the way the young players played. They were good at closing down Bengaluru FC players and also trying to create good openings for their forwards.

The likes of Danish, Vibin, Saurav Mandal, and Jeakson gave good accounts of themselves.

There were times when they could have played in a more mature way, but expecting maturity from such inexperienced players would be a tough ask.

If Kerala Blasters can hold onto these players, they will have a strong Indian midfield contingent in the future.

#2 Bengaluru FC play unattractive football

Roy Krishna scored for BFC in the first half (Image courtesy: AIFF Media)

There is a saying that in sports in the end, it is the results that matter. Bengaluru FC have been able to secure results despite playing a brand of unattractive football.

The Blues, under Simon Grayson, won the Durand Cup at the start of the season. They had a poor start to the ISL season but managed to crawl their way back with some fantastic results in 2023 to reach the ISL finals.

In the Super Cup too, the Blues drew their first game against Sreenidi and then managed to beat RoundGlass Punjab FC before drawing with the Tuskers today.

While the results have gone their way, the brand of football they have displayed hasn't been something that is associated with the former ISL and Super Cup champions and it is something that people don't expect from the Blues. They have always been a side that is known for its free-flowing football.

Fans will hope that next season the Blues can showcase a good brand of football while achieving the desired results.

#1 Bengaluru FC qualify for the Semi-Finals from Group A

Javi was instrumental in BFC qualifying for the semi finals (Image courtesy: AIFF Media)

Group A has been a tough group ever since the groups were announced. After the first two rounds of games, the group became even more interesting. The reason both the games began at the same time was that three teams had the opportunity to make it to the semi-finals. Sreenidi, along with the Tuskers and Bengaluru FC, had the chance to make it to the semi-finals.

A win would have guaranteed Bengaluru FC's place in the semi-finals, while Kerala Blasters and Sreenidi had to keep a check on the other result.

Bengaluru FC and Tuskers played out a 1-1 draw, while RoundGlass Punjab FC did them a huge favor by defeating Sreenidi 1-0.

Simon Grayson's side, though, will need to put up a better showing in the semi-finals if they want to reach the finals.

