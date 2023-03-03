Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: BFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - March 3, 2023

Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC lock horns in the first knockout game of the Hero Indian Super League playoffs on Friday (March 3) in what should be a blockbuster Southern Derby at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore.

This is a battle between two sides that finished fourth and fifth in the points table, respectively. Bengaluru's higher finish has given them the all-important home advantage for this game. The winner will take on Mumbai City FC in the two-legged- semi-finals starting on March 7.

Bengaluru managed an incredible turnaround to make the playoffs, winning all eight games in 2023 as they arrive in imperious form. Meanwhile, the Blasters could've finished much higher, but defeats in their last three games has left them short of confidence coming into this one.

Squads to choose from

Bengaluru FC

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Amrit Gope, Sharon P

Defenders: Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Naorem Roshan-Singh, Prabir Das, Parag Satish Srivas, Aleksandar Jovanovic-II, Hira Mondal, Namgyal Bhutia, Muirang Wungyanyg, Biswa Darjee

Midfielders: Bruno Silva Almeida, Danish Farooq-Bhat, Jayesh Rane, Francisco Javi-Hernandez, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Leon Augustine, Faisal Ali, Rohit Kumar, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Huidrom Thoi-Singh

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna, Udanta Singh, Prince Ibara, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Harmanpreet Singh

Kerala Blasters

Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Karanjit Singh, Sachin Suresh, Muheet Shabir Khan

Defenders: Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Jessel Carneiro, Nishu Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Bijoy-V, Victor Mongil

Midfielders: Adrian Nicolas Luna Retamar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Vibin Mohanan, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Bryce Miranda, Nihal Sudeesh, Saurav Mandal

Forwards: Apostolos Giannou, Dimitris Diamantakos, Rahul KP, Bidyashagar Singh, MS Sreekuttan

Predicted Playing XIs

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Prabir Das, Rohit Kumar, Suresh Wangjam, Naorem Roshan Singh, Javi Hernandez, Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna, and Sivasakthi Narayanan.

Kerala Blasters FC

Prabhsukhan Gill, Nishu Kumar, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Jessel Carneiro, Adrian Luna, Jeakson Singh, Danish Farooq, Rahul KP, Dimitris Diamantakos, and Sahal Abdul Samad.

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

Date: March 3, 2023; 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

While Bengaluru are certainly the in-form team coming into this game and have home support, there's something about the playoffs that completely throw factors like form out of the equation. Kerala Blasters, meanwhile, have a decent squad available for this game but will be without the suspended Ivan Kaliuzhnyi.

While Bengaluru FC might have a slight edge, this should be a close and riveting game. Adrian Luna, Dimitris Diamantakos, Naorem Roshan Singh, Javi Hernandez, Sandesh Jhingan and Ruivah Hormipam are the players I feel are the must-haves for this game.

Javi Hernandez, one of Roy Krishna and Sivasakthi Narayanan, Adrian Luna, and Dimitris Diamantakos would be my preferred captaincy picks for this game.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabir Das, Ruivah Hormipam, Sandesh Jhingan, Javi Hernandez, Naorem Roshan Singh, Rahul KP, Sahal Abdul Samad, Roy Krishna, Dimitris Diamantakos, Adrian Luna

Captain: Adrian Luna Vice-Captain: Roy Krishna

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Prabhsukhan Gill, Marko Leskovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Sandesh Jhingan, Javi Hernandez, Naorem Roshan Singh, Rohit Kumar, Rahul KP, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Dimitris Diamantakos, Adrian Luna

Captain: Javi Hernandez Vice-Captain: Dimitris Diamantakos

