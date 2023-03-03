Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know | ISL 2022-23

A semi-final spot in ISL 2022-23 will be up for grabs when Bengaluru FC host Kerala Blasters FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Friday, March 3.

Both teams have had their fair share of success in the past but will come into this game in contrasting form.

Having lost eight of their opening twelve games, Bengaluru FC’s hopes of entering the playoffs appear to have hit a brick wall. However, a remarkable turnaround since the start of the calendar year meant that they finished in the top four of the league standings.

The Blues have won eight games on the trot, scoring 17 goals and conceding just six in the process. Their run includes wins over Shield winners Mumbai City FC, ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters FC as well.

Simon Grayson has certainly done a remarkable job, but he will be aware of the ebbs and flows of a knockout game, especially against experienced opponents.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters enter this game on the back of three consecutive defeats. Following injuries to a couple of his key players, Ivan Vukomanovic has struggled to find solutions in recent weeks. Their away form, in particular, has been dismal as they have lost their last five games on the road.

As a result, a trip to Bangalore does not bode well for the Blasters. Nonetheless, they have firepower and players who are capable of changing the course of the game at any given moment.

This fixture has a history of delivering intense and tight battles and the tensions between the sides will unquestionably be at an all-time high given the stakes of the game.

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head to head

Bengaluru FC have dominated this fixture, winning seven out of their 12 meetings with Kerala Blasters FC, who have only emerged victorious on three occasions.

The Blues also got the better of the Blasters when the two sides last met. The game was a closely fought battle, but Roy Krishna’s first-half goal was ultimately enough to seal all three points for Simon Grayson's men.

Matches played: 12.

BFC wins: 7.

KBFC wins: 3.

Draws: 2.

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Top goalscorers this season

BFC: Sivashakthi Narayanan (6), Javi Hernandez (6).

KBFC: Dimitrios Diamantakos (10), Adrian Luna (6).

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Most clean sheets this season

BFC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Five cleansheets in 20 games).

KBFC: Prabhsukhan Gill (Four cleansheets in 18 games).

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC:

More stats and numbers you need to know from the ISL 2022-23 campaign

Most saves: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (57 - BFC), Prabhsukhan Gill (38 – KBFC).

Most chances created: Adrian Luna (47 – KBFC) Javi Hernandez (36 - BFC).

Most interceptions: Ruivah Hormipam (42 – KBFC), Sandesh Jhingan (35 – BFC).

Most shots: Dimitrios Diamantakos (46 – KBFC), Javi Hernandez (44 - BFC).

