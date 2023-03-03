Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: When and where to watch today's ISL 2022-23 match?

With hopes of making it through to the ISL 2022-23 semi-finals, Bengaluru FC will go head-to-head against Kerala Blasters FC in the first-ever single-legged knockout encounter.

Backed by an electrifying home advantage at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium and their form of late, the Blues will be heading into the clash ambitiously.

Simon Grayson's managed to string together an eight-game winning streak after a shambolic start to the season. They ended the league phase in fourth position with 34 points.

Bengaluru entered the business end of the season in a rich vein of form, steered by the heroics of Sivasakthi Narayan, Javi Hernandez, Roy Krishna, and Rohit Kumar. Grayson will be hoping for a repeat of a similar performance when they edged past KBFC a month back.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters had a rough end to the regular season, losing six of their last eight fixtures, including three defeats on the trot coming into the knockouts. Away from home, Ivan Vukomanovic's side's form has been concerning. However, the Yellow Army are a resilient unit and all past records are essentially wiped off in a single-leg knockout.

For the visitors, the form of Adrian Luna and their star forward Dimitris Diamantakos will be the primary concern.

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa, Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season, Knockout 1.

Date & Time: Friday, March 3, 2023, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore.

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Telecast details

The knockout clash of the ISL 2022-23 season between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels in India from 7.30 pm IST on March 3.

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Live streaming details

The enthralling match between the Blues and the Yellow Army can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India from 7.30 pm IST on March 3.

