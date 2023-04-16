Bengaluru FC are all set to lock horns with Kerala Blasters in the crucial Group A clash of the Hero Super Cup 2023. The EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode is set to host the showdown on Sunday, April 16.

Following their victory against RoundGlass Punjab FC, the Blues sit top of Group A alongside Sreenidi Deccan FC with four points to their names. Moreover, nothing separates the two sides in terms of goal difference and head-to-head record.

BFC will need to not only achieve a positive result but also widen the margin of victory over the Blasters to qualifiy for the semi-finals. Simon Grayson's men significantly improved their performance against the Punjab outfit last time out and will look to build on that momentum this time around.

Kerala Blasters, meanwhile, are on the back of a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Sreenidi Deccan. The Deccan Warriors capitalized on Blasters’ defensive mishaps, while they also restricted them from creating chances.

Overall, it was a poor performance by the Tuskers, who are placed third in the group. A victory against their bitter rivals, however, could cement their spot in the semi-finals, provided Sreenidi Deccan fails to gather three points against RoundGlass Punjab FC.

The southern rivalry has had its fair share of drama, but the recent Indian Super League playoff game between the sides certainly tops the charts. The controversial tie led to the Blasters forfeiting the game after Sunil Chhetri’s quickly taken free-kick in extra time was allowed to stand.

The fate of the group hangs in the balance as the two southern rivals are locked in a gripping battle for a spot in the semi-finals.

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: Team News

Simon Grayson has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the tie. He switched from his preferred 3-5-2 formation to a 4-3-3 system in both games and it will be interesting to see whether the likes of Udanta Singh and Sivasakhti Narayanan will get a run-out as a result of the formation change.

Blasters assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed rotated his side against Sreenidi Deccan but could resort to his strongest lineup in a do-or-die clash against Bengaluru FC. However, Ukrainian midfielder Ivan Kalyuzhnyi has been ruled out of the Super Cup due to an injury.

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: Predicted lineup

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabir Das, Bruno Ramires, Sandesh Jhingan, Parag Shrivas, Naorem Roshan Singh, Rohit Kumar, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Javi Hernandez, Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna.

Kerala Blasters: Sachin Suresh, Ayush Adhikari, Marko Leskovic, Hormipam Ruivah, Nishu Kumar, Jeakson Singh, Vibin Mohanan, Danish Farooq, Sahal Abdul Samad, Apostolos Giannou, Dimitrios Diamantakos.

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: Prediction

The clash between the southern rivals is a highly anticipated one and has all the ingredients of a thrilling encounter. While Kerala Blasters will eye revenge with the Manjappada behind them, Bengaluru FC are the favorites to win the game considering the Blasters’ weakened squad.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 2-1 Kerala Blasters

