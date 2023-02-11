Bengaluru FC will aim to win their sixth consecutive game in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 when they host Kerala Blasters at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore on Saturday, February 11.

After winning just three of their opening 12 games, the Blues looked out of depth and their playoff hopes certainly looked bleak. However, Simon Grayson appears to have finally found the formula, as his side are now only one point behind sixth-placed Odisha FC.

They also have a game in hand, so another victory could further cement their place in the top six. The 3-4-1-2 system has suited the attacking personnel at their disposal and combined with their strong defensive improvements, they seem unstoppable at the moment.

ATK Mohun Bagan were Bengaluru FC’s recent victims, as they defeated them by two goals to one.

Meanwhile, their opponents Kerala Blasters have recovered after a minor blip. They came back from a goal down to beat Chennaiyin FC 2-1, with Adrian Luna and Rahul KP taking their names to the scoresheet. While their home form has been outstanding, the Blasters have struggled to replicate it in away games.

They have lost their last three away games in the league with an aggregate score of 8-1. But despite their dismal displays, they are third in the table and a victory could guarantee them a playoff berth.

Nevertheless, the southern derby will prove to be a difficult game, and Ivan Vukomanovic will hope that his side can seal the top six spots on Saturday.

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: Team News

Bengaluru FC have no injury woes ahead of their tie against the Blasters, but midfielder Suresh Singh Wangjam is suspended after accumulating four yellow cards. Grayson could slot Pablo Perez into midfield alongside Rohit Kumar.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Singh is out of the season for the Blasters. Marko Leskovic has been training with the squad after a lengthy layoff and could feature on the bench. Vukomanovic could choose to rotate the squad as Bryce Miranda might get the nod ahead of Sahal Abdul Samad.

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: Predicted Lineup

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Sandesh Jhingan, Alan Costa, Parag Shrivas; Prabir Das, Rohit Kumar, Javi Hernandez, Pablo Perez, Naorem Roshan Singh; Roy Krishna, and Sivasakthi Narayanan.

Kerala Blasters: Prabhsukhan Gill; Nishu Kumar, Hormipam Ruivah, Victor Mongil, Jessel Carneiro; Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi; Rahul KP, Adrian Luna, Bryce Miranda; and Dimitrios Diamantakos.

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: Prediction

Both sides arrive into the game in form, so there are no clear favorites. The tactical battle will be intriguing to watch, but considering the Blues’ recent record and the Blasters’ dismal away form, the hosts could edge their rivals.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 2-1 Kerala Blasters

