Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC preview, prediction, team news, and more | 2023 Durand Cup 

A showdown between two southern rivals is on the horizon as Kerala Blasters FC are set to face Bengaluru FC in the 2023 Durand Cup. The Group C encounter is set to unfold at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata on Friday.

This fixture has been marred by heated incidents recently, notably in the previous ISL season. Ivan Vukomanovic’s infamous walk-off incident after Sunil Chhetri’s goal will be etched in Indian Super League history for a long time. Additionally, these two sides faced in the Super Cup as well, where the game ended in a stalemate.

However, the Durand Cup clash will be significantly different compared to the last two games as Bengaluru FC have named their reserve squad for the tournament. Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, are undergoing a rebuilding period, where several of their squad members are yet to attain full fitness.

Although the intensity might wane compared to their ISL clashes, the rivalry endures as the Blasters will have one eye on revenge against the Blues. Bengaluru FC youngsters, meanwhile, will also want to showcase their potential against a formidable opponent to cement their place in the first-team set-up.

Under the guidance of reserve team coach Bibliano Fernandes, the Blues arrive following a 1-1 stalemate against the Indian Air Force. They will be eager to elevate their performance against Kerala Blasters and clinch their first victory of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the Blasters are on the back of a disappointing 4-3 defeat to Gokulam Kerala. Their defense was all over the place, as the Malabarians capitalized on the space provided and hit four goals past them.

Assistant coach Frank Dauwan will be on the sidelines in place of Ivan Vukomanovic and will hope that his side can show improvement at the back.

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Team News

New signings Pritam Kotal and Prabir Das started for the Blasters but failed to impress on their debuts. Dauwan might consider including Marko Leskovic and Hormipam Ruivah in the starting lineup to bolster the defense.

Meanwhile, Bibliano Fernandes also started new signings including Salam Johnson Singh and Shankar Sampingiraj, and they certainly impressed. Led by Parag Shrivas, the Blues might opt for an unchanged set-up against the Blasters.

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Prediction

Kerala Blasters FC hold the upper hand, given their experience and quality compared to Bengaluru FC. Furthermore, they will be determined to bounce back after the loss to Gokulam Kerala FC.

On the other hand, Bengaluru FC will likely opt for a defensive approach, aiming to limit space for players like Adrian Luna and Mohammed Aimen, who stood out in the previous game.

Nonetheless, the Blasters are expected to secure a convincing victory against an inexperienced Bengaluru FC side.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 1-3 Kerala Blasters FC