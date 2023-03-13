Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: 3 Things we learned | ISL 2022-23

Bengaluru FC beat Mumbai City FC 9-8 on penalties in the first semi-final of the ISL 2022-23. The aggregate score read 2-2 following the second leg of the contest on Sunday, March 12, in Bangalore.

The Blues had come into the game with a slender 1-0 advantage from the previous contest.

With the away goal rule being scrapped, Mumbai City FC didn't have much to worry about with just a solitary goal being the difference between the two sides.

As the match was the second leg, both sides had everything to play for. Bengaluru FC came into the second leg, having won the first leg 1-0 courtesy of a Sunil Chhetri goal in the first leg.

Mumbai City FC started the game with more urgency as they had a goal deficit to overcome.

The Blues kept a calm, cool head and made sure they dealt with every attack the Islanders had for them.

Mumbai City FC were awarded a penalty in the 8th minute after Gurpreet Singh Sandhu fouled Jorge Diaz as the latter went to collect the ball inside the box. Gurpreet saved the resulting penalty from Greg Stewart and also managed to make a save from the rebound.

Bengaluru FC took the lead in the 22nd minute when Javier Hernandez scored with a header from Siva Narayanan's cross. The goal gave the Blues a two-goal cushion in the tie.

Bipin Singh scored the first goal for Mumbai City FC in the 30th minute after he received a loose ball inside the box and managed to put it into an empty net.

Vignesh hit the crossbar in the 36th minute when his disguised cross hit the bar. The scoreboard at halftime read 1-1.

Mumbai City FC started the second half with some early attacks with the motive of securing the second goal of the game and equalizing the score on aggregate.

Bengaluru FC also had their fair share of chances but were denied by Phuba Lachenpa's brilliance.

Mumbai City FC finally found the goal they were looking for after Mehtab Singh headed in a goal from Greg Stewart's corner in the 66th minute.

Bengaluru FC had their fair share of chances but failed to convert them. The scoreboard at full-time read 2-1 in favor of Mumbai City FC and 2-2 on aggregate.

The game went into extra time. Both sides tried hard to score the winner in extra time but failed to do so.

Mourtada Fall nearly scored an own goal in the 102nd minute but his clearance came off his own post. The first half of extra time came to an end with no change to the scoreboard.

Bengaluru FC nearly scored in the 107th minute but Javi Hernandez's shot was saved by Phurba Lachenpa. Jorge Diaz missed a good chance in the 109th minute when his headed effort went just over the bar.

Alan Costa nearly scored a late winner for Bengaluru FC with a header in the 120th minute, but Phurba Lachenpa denied him with a fine save.

The scoreboard after extra time read 2-2 in the aggregate score, and the match went to a penalty shootout. Both sides converted their initial five kicks without making any mistakes. The match moved into sudden death.

Mehtab Singh, who gave Mumbai City FC the equalizer in the second half, missed his penalty which was the ninth kick for the Islanders. Sandesh Jhingan scored his resulting kick to secure the final berth for Bengaluru FC.

The scoreboard after the game read 2-2 (9-8) in favor of Bengaluru FC. With this win, Bengaluru FC secured a spot in the ISL final.

On that note, let's take a look at three things we learned from this exciting game.

#3 Mumbai City FC's lack of clinical finishing cost them a spot in the finals

Chhangte failed to work his magic on the game (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Mumbai City FC created numerous chances in the game and were playing an attacking brand of football. However, their lacklustre finishing cost them the game.

The Islanders were awarded a penalty in the 8th minute but Greg Stewart's poor shot was saved brilliantly by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

The Islanders had more of the ball and played way more passes during the game. They had eight shots on target and nine off target.

All the forwards of Mumbai City FC failed to replicate their league-stage form and it was a big cause of concern for Des Buckingham's side. The coach will hope his side can bounce back from this debacle and perform better in the Super Cup and ACL playoffs.

#2 Bengaluru FC's resilience sees them secure a spot in the finals

Sandesh Jhingan scored the winning penalty for BFC (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Bengaluru FC started the league poorly and were languishing ninth in the league table at one point in time. Their eight-game unbeaten run in 2023 helped them secure a playoff spot and they played two brilliant games.

One was against Kerala Blasters in the knockout phase and the other in the first leg of the semi-finals against Mumbai City FC.

On Sunday, if just 90 minutes are taken into account, it was only their first defeat in regulation time this year.

Bengaluru FC didn't just sit back and defend their one-goal lead. They ventured forward and tried to win the game in regulation time. They could have won the game in regulation time had Phurba Lachenpa not made some great saves during the game.

Finally, the Blues from Bangalore were rewarded for keeping their cool and securing victory in the penalty shootouts.

#1 A tale of two goalkeepers

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was the man of the match (Image courtesy: ISL media)

If Sunday's game is to be described in just one sentence, it should be a tale of two goalkeepers.

Both keepers had a fantastic game and showcased some brilliant saves. The saves started early on in the game and both keepers tried hard to beat the other.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made a total of six saves during the game and also saved a penalty in regulation time from Greg Stewart. He then managed to save an all-important penalty from Mehtab Singh in sudden death to secure the victory for Bengaluru FC.

Phurba Lachenpa was brilliant during the game and it was due to his heroics that the game went into penalties. He made eight saves during the game, most of which were crucial and helped Mumbai City FC stay in the game.

Poll : 0 votes