Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2020 match

Bengaluru FC will hope to return to winning ways when they face Mumbai City FC in the ISL on Tuesday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

The Blues were unbeaten in their first six ISL games of the season, winning three and drawing as many. However, due to injury issues and a lack of goals, Carles Cuadrat's men have lost their last two ISL fixtures and are now in fifth place in the league table.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC are on a roll in the ISL this season. After starting their ISL campaign with a loss, they have won six of their next seven games. Sergio Lobera's men are arguably the best ISL side, on paper, at the moment.

On that note, here are the top three players one could pick for their Dream 11 Fantasy team from the ISL game between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC.

#3 Hugo Boumous (Mumbai City FC)

Hugo Boumous and Adam Le Fondre form a deadly pair for Mumbai City FC. (Image: ISL)

Hugo Boumous has been the midfield marshall for Mumbai City FC in the ongoing ISL season.

The French attacking midfielder has impressed with his passing prowess and has created the bulk of scoring opportunities for his side. Boumous has combined well with the likes of Cy Goddard, Rowllin Borges and Ahmed Jahouh to form a formidable midfield quartet for the ISL side.

Boumous has had four assists and a goal in six ISL games this season. With a 77.11% passing accuracy, 410 touches and 22 tackles, Boumous has had a fine ISL campaign.

#2 Sunil Chhetri (Bengaluru FC)

Sunil Chhetri is the leading goal-scorer for Bengaluru FC in the ongoing ISL season. (Image: ISL)

Sunil Chhetri has been the driving force for Bengaluru FC throughout its history.

The Indian captain may have turned 36, but the commitment and discipline shown by the centre-forward makes him a dangerous proposition for any side. Thanks to his keen positional sense, Chhetri has often been at the right place at the right time, scoring three goals and assisting one.

Sunil Chhetri's penalty helped the Blues defeat Chennaiyin FC and register their first win of the season. Read the report from #CFCBFC on our website. #WeAreBFC https://t.co/tvg4CtYwOe — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 4, 2020

With 303 touches and a 28.64 average passes per game, Chhetri has the knack of dropping down for his side to defend and build up from the back.

#1 Adam Le Fondre (Mumbai City FC)

Adam Le Fondre is the highest goal-scorer for Mumbai City FC in the ongoing ISL season. (Image: ISL)

Adam Le Fondre is the highest goal-scorer for his side in the current ISL season and rightfully so.

The Englishmen has shown his calibre in front of goal, impressing with his accuracy, pace and positioning in the ISL this season, continuing his fine form with Sydney FC.

The Mumbai City FC forward has scored six goals and has had 16 shots on target. He is a bonafide marksman with an incredible goal-scoring rate. He could pose a challenge to Bengaluru FC and be on the scoresheet yet again.