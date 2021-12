Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - December 4th, 2021

Bengaluru FC will be up against defending champions Mumbai City FC in match 18 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22).

Bengaluru FC have won one, lost one and drawn one of their three games while Mumbai City FC have won two and lost one of their three. Both sides will look to grab all three points from this fixture.

Out of the eight meetings between the two sides, Bengaluru have won thrice while Mumbai City have emerged victorious on four occasions with one game ending in a draw.

Squads to choose from

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Ajith Kumar, Parag Shrivas, Alan Costa, Sarthak Golui, Yrondu Musavu-King, Suresh Wangjam, Ajay Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan, Namgyal Bhutia, Naorem Roshan Singh, Biswa Darjee, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Akashdeep Singh, Rohit Kumar, Jayesh Rane, Danish Farooq, Bruno Ramires, Iman Basafa, Sunil Chhetri, Edmund Lalrindika, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Leon Augustine, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Prince Ibara, Harmanpreet Singh, Bidyashagar Singh

Mumbai City FC

Mohammad Nawaz, Phurba Lachenpa, Vikram Lakhbir Singh, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Naocha Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai, Cassio Gabriel, Brad Inman, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Naorem Tondomba Singh, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan, Lalengmawia, Vikram Pratap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh, Ygor Catatau, Pranjal Bhumij.

Predicted Playing XIs

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Sandhu, Pratik Chowdhary, Alan Costa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Roshan Naorem, Bruno Silva, Suresh Wangjam, Iman Basafa, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri

Mumbai City FC

Mohammad Nawaz, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall, Cassio Gabriel, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Lalengmawia, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City

Date & Time: December 4, 2021, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa

BFC vs MCFC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Nawaz, Alan Costa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Bruno Silva, Ahmed Jahouh, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri, Igor Angulo

Captain: Sunil Chhetri Vice-captain: Igor Angulo

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gurpreet Sandhu, Pratik Chowdhary, Amey Ranawade, Mandar Rao Dessai, Ahmed Jahouh, Cassio Gabriel, Suresh Wangjam, Iman Basafa, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh, Prince Ibara

Captain: Igor Angulo Vice-captain: Ahmed Jahouh

Edited by Ritwik Kumar