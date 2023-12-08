Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Preview, team news, probable lineups, and more for ISL 2023-24 clash

After playing out a thrilling 3-3 draw against newly promoted Punjab FC last week, Bengaluru FC are gearing up to welcome 2022-23 ISL Shield winners Mumbai City FC at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium on Friday.

The Blues have gone without a victory for five matches straight and stand ninth in the points table. Just seven points on the board highlight their underwhelming run in the 2023-24 season so far. But against the reigning ISL champions would propel them to sixth place despite a relatively poor start to their campaign.

Meanwhile, the Islanders are coming into the fixture after three consecutive defeats in the AFC Champions League. Despite their disappointing performance on the continental stage, their domestic campaign has started positively. Although Mumbai City last played a match in the league a month ago, they have maintained the fifth spot with three wins and two draws.

But Mumbai are still without a coach after the departure of Des Buckingham. Assistant coach Anthony Fernandes and Hiyoshi Miyazawa are now carrying out the duties on an interim basis. Bengaluru would be eyeing to walk without the three points during these uncertain times for their opposition.

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Match details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2023-24.

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

Timings: 8:00 pm IST on Friday, December 8.

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Probable Lineups

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Namgyal Bhutia, Slavko Damjanovic, Shankar Sampingraj, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh, Keziah Veendorp, Suresh Singh, Javi Hernandez, Sunil Chhetri, Halicharan Narzary, and Curtis Main.

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra, Lalengmawia Ralte, Yoell van Nieff, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Greg Stewart, and Jorge Diaz.

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Prediction

Mumbai City FC have a clear edge, owing to their league form and quality on paper, but their performances in the continental competition will be a minor cause of concern. Furthermore, this will also be the first time the Islanders will take the pitch in the ISL after the departure of Des Buckingham. With Bengaluru's defense leaking goals of late, this could be a high-scoring match, so the likes of Curtis Main and Sunil Chhetri will have to bring their A-game.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 2-3 Mumbai City FC