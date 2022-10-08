Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - October 8th, 2022

Bengaluru FC will take on NorthEast United in the second match of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday, October 8, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The home crowd will be delighted to catch some live action after a gap of two years.

Neither side would've been happy with their respective performances in ISL 2021-22. Bengaluru FC could only finish sixth in the points table, with 29 points in 20 matches. They have made some shrewd recruitments between seasons, with ISL powerhouse Roy Krishna signing for them.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United ended the season in 10th place, only three points above bottom-placed East Bengal.

Squads to Choose from

Bengaluru FC

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Amrit Gope, and Sharon P.

Defenders: Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Naorem Roshan-Singh, Prabir Das, Parag Satish Srivas, Aleksandar Jovanovic-II, Hira Mondal, Namgyal Bhutia, Muirang Wungyanyg, and Biswa Darjee.

Midfielders: Bruno Silva Almeida, Danish Farooq-Bhat, Jayesh Rane, Francisco Javi-Hernandez, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Leon Augustine, Faisal Ali, Rohit Kumar, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, and Huidrom Thoi-Singh.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna, Udanta Singh, Prince Ibara, Sivasakthi Narayanan, and Harmanpreeth Singh.

NorthEast United

Goalkeepers: Mirshad Michu, Arindam Bhattacharya, Nikhil Deka, and Khoirom Jackson Singh.

Defenders: Provat Lakra, Joe Zoherliana, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohammed Irshad, Tondonba-Singh, Aaron Michael Evans, Michael Jakobsen, and Gaurav Bora.

Midfielders: Mashoor Shereef-Thankgalakath, Imran Khan, Romain Phillippoteaux, Rochharzela, Pragyan Gogoi, Sehnaj Singh, Jon Gaztanaga Arropside, MS Jithin, Emil Benny, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, and Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha.

Forwards: Matt Derbyshire, Gani Nigam, Sylvester Emeka Igbonu, Alfred Lalruotsang, Dipu Mirdha, and Laldanmawia Ralte.

Predicted Playing XIs

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Alan Costa, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh, Bruno Silva, Suresh Wangjam, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Sunil Chhetri, and Roy Krishna.

NorthEast United

Arindam Bhattacharya, Joe Zoherliana, Gaurav Bora, Aaron Evans, Provat Lakra, Jon Gaztanaga, Emil Benny, Imran Khan, Romain Phillippoteaux, Jithin MS, and Matt Derbyshire.

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United

Date: October 8, 2022

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

I'm clearly siding with the home team for my Dream11 suggestions, with both of them curated for a favorable Bengaluru result. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu remains constant in goal across both teams.

In the defense, Naorem Roshan Singh could prove to be deadly if Bengaluru play with wing-backs, considering his ability to provide assists. NorthEast United's key players Provat Lakra, Romain Phillippoteaux, and Matt Derbyshire are also the same across both teams.

Roy Krishna should have a major impact on the match and is one of the many prospective captaincy options for this match. Sivasakthi Narayanan is one differential pick among the forwards.

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United Dream11 Fantasy suggestion- 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabir Das, Provat Lakra, Alan Costa, Naorem Roshan Singh, Bruno Silva Almeida, Romain Phillippoteaux, Jithin MS, Sunil Chhetri, Matt Derbyshire, and Roy Krishna.

Captain: Roy Krishna. Vice-Captain: Naorem Roshan Singh.

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United Dream11 Fantasy suggestion- 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Joe Zoherliana, Provat Lakra, Sandesh Jhingan, Naorem Roshan Singh, Bruno Silva Almeida, Romain Phillippoteaux, Jon Gaztanaga, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Matt Derbyshire, and Roy Krishna.

Captain: Naorem Roshan Singh. Vice-Captain: Bruno Almeida.

