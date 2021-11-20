Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC: Player Ratings as the Blues win amidst heavy downpour | ISL 2021-22

Bengaluru FC overcame initial hiccups in the game to get away with a 4-2 win against NorthEast United FC. It was the Match 2 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bamblim on Sunday.

Bengaluru FC's Cleiton Silva scored the first goal of the fixture before Deshorn Brown equalized for NorthEast United FC. Mashoor Shereef put the Blues ahead for the second time on the night with a shocking own goal before Mathias Coureur made it 2-2. Bengaluru FC went into the break with a 3-2 scoreline courtesy of a Jayesh Rane strike.

The second half was mostly cagey with substitute Prince Ibara scoring the solitary goal as Marco Pezzaiuoli's side ran out 4-2 winners. Let us have a quick look at how the players from each team performed on the night.

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Sandhu (GK) (6/10): Sandhu conceded two goals on the night for Bengaluru FC and was not solid enough.

Alan Costa (6/10): Costa, despite being the better central defender, struggled to make timely clearances. He was slow to react to several of NorthEast United FC's crosses.

Ajith Kamaraj (6/10): Kamaraj had a decent ISL debut with Bengaluru FC. However, he lacked impetus in attack and was mostly held back in a defensive role.

Ashique Kuruniyan (7/10): Kuruniyan was instrumental in most of Bengaluru FC's possession play down the left side. He delivered some decent crosses.

Yrondu Musavu-King (5/10): Musavu-King was slow and late to preempt NorthEast United FC's strikers. He struggled to keep up with the likes of Brown and Coureur.

Bruno Silva (7/10): Silva had a much better second half and was in control after a very chaotic performance in the first half. He played several good passes and picked up gaps in the midfield.

Jayesh Rane (8/10): Rane scored a goal in the first half past Subhasish Roy Chowdhary. Rane was a vital clog in the wheel for Bengaluru FC up front.

Suresh Wangjam (7/10): Wangjam was disciplined in the second half after a rather shaky first half. He was key for the Blues in slowing down Northeast United FC's momentum in midfield.

Udanta Singh (7/10): Udanta Singh made some key passes and crosses throughout the game and caused problems for the NorthEast United defense. His pass found Cleiton Silva for the game's first goal.

Cleiton Silva (8/10): Silva had a brilliant game. He scored the first goal and had several scoring chances across the two halves. He constantly created space for himself to take shots on goal.

Sunil Chhetri (6/10): Chhetri was not involved in the Bengaluru FC goals but did the dirty work. He stood low around midfield and collected the ball for his side on more occasions than one.

Substitutes

Pratik Chowdhary (N/A)

Iman Basafa (N/A)

Prince Ibara (8/10): Prince Ibara scored a brilliant goal right after coming in. He pulled off a short cameo to put the game out of NorthEast United FC's reach.

Leon Augustine (N/A)

NorthEast United FC

Deshorn Brown scored the first goal for NorthEast United FC. (Image: ISL)

Subhasish Roy (GK) (4/10): Roy Chowdhary had a game to forget as he conceded four goals. He made a mess of some relatively simple shots on target. The captain looked shaky and was bereft of enough confidence between the sticks.

Provat Lakra (6/10): Lakra was slow and lacked concentration in marking the Bengaluru FC players. He also had no part to play in any NorthEast United FC attack.

Gurjinder Kumar (5/10): Gurjinder Kumar was found out of position on several occasions. He was not fast enough to track down the likes of Cleiton Silva and Sunil Chhetri.

Jestin George (6/10): George was decent in the second half but struggled to settle down in the first half. He made a few rookie mistakes while defending.

Mashoor Shereef (4/10): Shereef had a forgettable night as he scored a shocking own goal in the first half. He was also not comfortable in the second half and was eventually removed from the game by Khalid Jamii.

Khassa Camara (6/10): Camara played a key role in the NorthEast United FC midfield. But he was not effective enough to contain the Bengaluru FC midfielders.

Hernan Santana (6/10): Santana partnered Camara in central midfield and was not up to the mark either. He made some good passes but it was not enough to break the Bengaluru FC midfield.

Suhair Vadakkepeedika (8/10): Suhair was at the top of his game throughout his time on the pitch. He created several opportunities for his side to score, especially with some pin point crosses from the left side of the pitch.

Laldanmawia Ralte (7/10): Laldanmawia Ralte was quick and accurate with his crosses which kept the Bengaluru FC full-backs in check.

Mathias Coureur (8/10): Coureur scored the second goal for NorthEast United FC. He was a menace for the Bengaluru defense, especially in the first 45 minutes of play.

Deshorn Brown (8/10): Brown partnered Courer as the two strikers for NorthEast United FC. He scored the side's first goal and eked out space for himself on goal on several occasions. Brown was a key target for most of the crosses from the wingers for his side.

Substitutes

Tondonba Singh (N/A)

Sehnaj Singh (6/10): Sehnaj Singh put in a disciplined shift after coming in early in the second half and had a decent performance.

Rochharzela (N/A)

William Lalnunfela (N/A)

Edited by Aditya Singh