Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC prediction, preview, team news and more | ISL 2021-22

Bengaluru FC host NorthEast United FC in Match 2 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season at the Goa Medical College Stadium in Bambolim. While Northeast United FC finished third in the previous season, Bengaluru FC had to suffice with a seventh-placed finish.

Bengaluru FC come into the tournament after a successful Durand Cup outing. The Blues fielded a young side in the historic football tournament and went all the way to the semi-finals before bowing out to eventual winners FC Goa.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC have not played any official competitions for some time now. They will take the field for the very first time since their ISL semi-final last season against ATK Mohun Bagan FC.

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC Head to Head

Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United have played each other on ten occasions. The Blues have won on five occasions while the Highlanders have only managed to get a single win under their belt. The two teams have played out four draws between themselves, two of which were played in the 2020-21 ISL season.

Bengaluru FC form: W-D-W-L (Latest on the right)

NorthEast United FC form: N/A

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC Team News

Bengaluru FC

Head Coach Marco Pezzaiuoli has clarified that most of the players in the squad are available for selection. However, Parag Srinivas, Akashdeep Singh and Rohit Kumar will miss the clash against NorthEast United with injuries.

NorthEast United FC

NorthEast United FC also do not have any injuries or suspensions reported and Khalid Jamil has the entirety of the squad to choose from.

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC Predicted Line-ups

Bengaluru FC (4-2-3-1): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Ashique Kuruniyan, Yrondu Musavu-King, Alan Costa, Sarthak Golui, Suresh Wangjam, Iman Basafa, Jayesh Rane, Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva.

NorthEast United FC (4-3-3): Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (GK), Patrick Flottmann, Mohamed Irshad, Gurjinder Kumar, Hernan Santana, Khassa Camara, Joe Zoherliana, Rochharzela, Wiliam Lalnunela, Deshorn Brown, VP Suhair.

Catch the latest ISL live scores here.

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC Prediction

Federico Gallego and Sunil Chhetri will play key parts in the Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United clash. (Image: ISL)

Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC are two sides with plenty of options when it comes to young Indian talent in the squad. The two sides were more or less on par with each other in the previous season and the same is expected to continue in the new ISL season as well.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 1-1 NorthEast United FC

Edited by Anantaajith Ra