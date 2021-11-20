×
Create
Notifications

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC prediction, preview, team news and more | ISL 2021-22

The two teams played out two draws in a row in the previous ISL season. (Image: ISL)
The two teams played out two draws in a row in the previous ISL season. (Image: ISL)
Sayak Dipta Dey
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Nov 20, 2021 12:07 PM IST
Preview

Bengaluru FC host NorthEast United FC in Match 2 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season at the Goa Medical College Stadium in Bambolim. While Northeast United FC finished third in the previous season, Bengaluru FC had to suffice with a seventh-placed finish.

Bengaluru FC come into the tournament after a successful Durand Cup outing. The Blues fielded a young side in the historic football tournament and went all the way to the semi-finals before bowing out to eventual winners FC Goa.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC have not played any official competitions for some time now. They will take the field for the very first time since their ISL semi-final last season against ATK Mohun Bagan FC.

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC Head to Head

Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United have played each other on ten occasions. The Blues have won on five occasions while the Highlanders have only managed to get a single win under their belt. The two teams have played out four draws between themselves, two of which were played in the 2020-21 ISL season.

Bengaluru FC form: W-D-W-L (Latest on the right)

NorthEast United FC form: N/A

𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝘁, 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗻. 🔵🔥#WeAreBFC #ComeTogether #BFCNEU https://t.co/ckPOvqHG9K

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC Team News

Bengaluru FC

Head Coach Marco Pezzaiuoli has clarified that most of the players in the squad are available for selection. However, Parag Srinivas, Akashdeep Singh and Rohit Kumar will miss the clash against NorthEast United with injuries.

NorthEast United FC

NorthEast United FC also do not have any injuries or suspensions reported and Khalid Jamil has the entirety of the squad to choose from.

𝔾𝕖𝕥𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕓𝕒𝕥𝕥𝕝𝕖 𝕣𝕖𝕒𝕕𝕪 ⚔️Highlanders, attack? 💪#StrongerAsOne https://t.co/bgPA4cDDdj

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC Predicted Line-ups

Bengaluru FC (4-2-3-1): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Ashique Kuruniyan, Yrondu Musavu-King, Alan Costa, Sarthak Golui, Suresh Wangjam, Iman Basafa, Jayesh Rane, Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva.

NorthEast United FC (4-3-3): Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (GK), Patrick Flottmann, Mohamed Irshad, Gurjinder Kumar, Hernan Santana, Khassa Camara, Joe Zoherliana, Rochharzela, Wiliam Lalnunela, Deshorn Brown, VP Suhair.

Catch the latest ISL live scores here.

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC Prediction

Federico Gallego and Sunil Chhetri will play key parts in the Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United clash. (Image: ISL)
Federico Gallego and Sunil Chhetri will play key parts in the Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United clash. (Image: ISL)

Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC are two sides with plenty of options when it comes to young Indian talent in the squad. The two sides were more or less on par with each other in the previous season and the same is expected to continue in the new ISL season as well.

ALSO READArticle Continues below

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 1-1 NorthEast United FC

Edited by Anantaajith Ra
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी