Seeking to secure their second victory under the guidance of Gerard Zaragoza, Bengaluru FC are poised to host NorthEast United FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.

Bengaluru FC had a lackluster start to the season as they only won one of their first 10 games, prompting the departure of head coach Simon Grayson and the subsequent appointment of Zaragoza, the former Blues assistant manager.

In his first game at the helm, the Spaniard secured an impressive 1-0 victory, not only ending Bengaluru FC’s seven-game winless streak but also maintaining a clean sheet.

A win over NorthEast United FC holds the potential to propel Bengaluru FC from the ninth to the sixth position, a significant climb given the team’s performances over the past two months.

Meanwhile, despite a strong start, NorthEast United FC have once again fallen down the pecking order and are currently above Bengaluru FC solely on goal difference. The Highlanders are winless in their last five games, conceding 11 goals during this period.

Issues at the defensive end have been a recurring challenge in recent weeks, while the attack has also faced difficulties. Head coach Juan Pedro Benali faces a significant task in improving their form, but they will look to secure the sixth spot before the one-month break starts.

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC: Telecast and Streaming Details

The ISL clash between Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Sunday, December 24 from 5:30 PM IST.

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC: Predicted Lineup

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Namgyal Bhutia, Aleksander Jovanovic, Slavko Damjanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh; Keziah Veendorp, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Javi Hernandez; Halicharan Narzary, Sunil Chhetri, Rohit Danu.

NorthEast United FC: Mirshad Michu (GK), Dinesh Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Miguel Zobaco, Tondonba Singh, Ali Bemammer, Phalguni Singh, Romain Philippoteaux, Gani Nigam, Nestor Albiach, Jithin MS.

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC: Prediction

While the form of both teams appears to be evenly matched, the quality of players on each side presents a notable contrast. Bengaluru FC have a strong squad and guided by a new head coach, will look to sustain their momentum and initiate the game with an assertive approach.

Conversely, NorthEast United FC will look for opportunities on the breakaway against the Blues but will need to be clinical to secure a positive outcome. Considering the overall balance and form, Bengaluru are anticipated to secure three points.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 2-1 NorthEast United FC