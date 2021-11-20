Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC - Who will win today's match?

Match No. 2 of the Indian Super League (ISL) will see Bengaluru FC take on NorthEast United FC at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

Bengaluru FC Preview

After a disappointing run in the previous edition of the Indian Super League under the leadership of Carles Cuadrat, Bengaluru FC will be keen to get into tune right away on the first day of their season. The Blues experimented with a 1-3-4-3 formation which put Udanta Singh and Ashique Kuruniyan in wing-back positions. The formation did not necessarily unravel the strengths of Bengaluru FC but exposed their defensive shapes quite often.

Newly-appointed boss Marco Pezzaiuoli will look to make an instant impact with Bengaluru FC and steer them back into the race track amongst other contenders. A win would boost his plans in the right direction and allow them some breathing space ahead of the next game.

NorthEast United FC Preview

NorthEast United FC had two lives in the previous edition of the Indian Super League. The first was under Spanish coach Gerard Nus, whose flamboyant and charismatic persona took the scene by storm.

Despite his character, the Highlanders were convinced he was not the right man for the job. Khalid Jamil took over from him and made an instant impact. With a win over the formidable Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC under Khalid Jamil put their names amidst the contenders for the season and also ended up with a berth in the play-offs.

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC Preview

Khalid Jamil has already raised eyebrows with his side's performance in the last campaign. Being the only Indian coach to head a side in the Indian Super League, NorthEast United FC will look to repeat their past performances and spoil the mood in the Bengaluru FC camp.

Bengaluru FC will look to resurrect themselves from the ashes of their previous performances and gain superior status amidst other sides in the competition.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 2-2 NorthEast United FC

