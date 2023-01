Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC: BFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - January 14, 2023

Bengaluru FC take on Odisha FC in the third game of Matchweek 15 of the Hero Indian Super League on Saturday (January 14) at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bangalore.

Both teams come into this game off a win. While Odisha registered a comfortable 3-1 win over East Bengal FC in their last outing courtesy of a brace from Diego Mauricio, it took a 90th-minute header from Alan Costa to secure the three points for Bengaluru.

Odisha won the reverse fixture 1-0 at the Kalinga Stadium.

Squads to choose from

Bengaluru FC

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Amrit Gope, Sharon P

Defenders: Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Naorem Roshan-Singh, Prabir Das, Parag Satish Srivas, Aleksandar Jovanovic-II, Hira Mondal, Namgyal Bhutia, Muirang Wungyanyg, Biswa Darjee

Midfielders: Bruno Silva Almeida, Danish Farooq-Bhat, Jayesh Rane, Francisco Javi-Hernandez, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Leon Augustine, Faisal Ali, Rohit Kumar, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Huidrom Thoi-Singh

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna, Udanta Singh, Prince Ibara, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Harmanpreet Singh

Odisha FC

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Ralte Lalthuammawia, Niraj Kumar

Defenders: Sahil Panwar, Carlos Delgado, Narender Gehlot, Lalruatthara, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Deven Sawhney, Denechandra Meitei, Rishabh Dobriyal, Shubham Sarangi, Nikhil Prabhu, Sebastian Thangmuansang

Midfielders: Thoiba Singh, Osama Malik, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Victor Rodriguez, Paul Ramfangzauva, Van Lal Remtluanga Chhangte, Isak Vanlalruatfela

Forwards: Diego Mauricio, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Pedro Martin, Michael Soosairaj, Nandhakumar Sekar, Akshunna Tyagi

Predicted Playing XIs

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh, Alan Costa, Suresh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Javier Hernandez, Roy Krishna

Odisha FC

Amrinder Singh, Denechandra Meitei, Carlos Delgado, Narender Gehlot, Osama Malik, Saul Crespo, Raynier Fernandes, Thoiba Singh, Diego Mauricio, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC

Date: January 14, 2023; 5.30 pm IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

While Odisha will start the game as the favourites on paper, Bengaluru's last-minute winner in the previous game will give them some confidence heading into this home outing.

Sandesh Jhingan, Javi Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Raynier Fernandes, Roy Krishna and Diego Mauricio are the players I feel are must-haves for this match. Jerry Mawhmingthanga, Sivasakthi Narayanan and Saul Crespo are lesser-owned differentials who could bolster your fantasy ranks.

Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar and Javi Hernandez would be my preferred captaincy choices for this game.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Carlos Delgado, Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Javi Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Roshan Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Roy Krishna, Diego Mauricio, Jerry Mawhmingthanga

Captain: Diego Mauricio Vice-Captain: Javi Hernandez

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amrinder Singh, Narender Gahlot, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Sandesh Jhingan, Javi Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Saul Crespo, Raynier Fernandes, Roy Krishna, Diego Mauricio, Sivasakthi Narayanan

Captain: Nandhakumar Sekar Vice-Captain: Roy Krishna

