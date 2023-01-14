Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC: Blues sweep past the Juggernauts to find rhythm late in ISL 2022-23

Bengaluru FC secured a 3-1 victory over Odisha FC at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in matchweek 15 of ISL 2022-23 on Saturday, January 14.

Rohit Kumar, Roy Krishna, and Pablo Perez got on the scoresheet for the hosts. With two consecutive victories, the Blues are now steadily finding some late rhythm heading into the business end of the season.

Bengaluru FC opted for a cautious approach early on, given their habit of conceding early, but soon showed a lot of proactivity going forward. Their vigor was rewarded almost immediately as they pulled ahead in the 25th minute.

Javi Hernandez's corner-kick was cleared by Odisha FC, but the Spanish midfielder latched on to the rebound and whipped in another delightful cross. Alan Costa brought the ball down inside the opposition box and laid it off to Rohit Kumar. Carlos Delgado tried to block the young Indian midfielder's strike with a lunging tackle but only ended up deflecting it into his own net.

Despite not having a clear edge in the proceedings, the hosts took the lead and were most importantly spurred by it. Three minutes later, they doubled their lead against a stunned Odisha FC side.

After receiving the ball on the left flank, Sivasakthi made a blazing run with acres of space in front of him. The young forward was composed enough to pick an inch-perfect pass for Roy Krishna. Once the Fijian talisman was played through, he slotted it past Amrinder Singh with ease.

Shree Kanteerava was buzzing as the hosts were cruising through the tie. Later in the game, in the 40th minute, Hernandez had the opportunity to extend their lead to 3-0, but the Spaniard's attempt was saved brilliantly by the Odisha FC custodian.

The visitors were subdued by the noise in the stadium and the weight of the scoreline going into the half-time break. But if there's one team you'd bet on to script a comeback in this league, it would definitely be the Juggernauts.

Bengaluru FC string together a professional performance in the second half against Odisha FC

As expected, Josep Gombau's team came roaring into the second half and were quick to pull a goal back.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu brought down Diego Mauricio inside the opposition box and the referee pointed to the spot in the 48th minute. The Brazilian forward sent the veteran Indian keeper the other way to slot home the spot kick.

For Simon Grayson and Bengaluru FC, it was all about holding their composure at this point. They tried to kill the pace of the game and roll down the clock. Although the Juggernauts had the bravery to push ahead, they seemingly lacked quality in the final third. Pedro Martin was brought on to partner Mauricio, but the pair couldn't string together a cohesive passage of play.

In the dying moments of the game, when Odisha FC decided to opt for an all-out attack, Bengaluru FC caught them on the break. Roy Krishna led the counter-attack in the 92nd minute, but it substitute Pablo Perez who tucked home the insurance goal.

The three points put Bengaluru FC level on points with Chennaiyin FC. But the Blues are behind on goal difference. Meanwhile, Odisha FC are still fifth with 22 points, but FC Goa can topple them with a victory.

