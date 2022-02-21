Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - February 21st, 2022

Bengaluru FC will take on Odisha FC in the 97th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Monday, 21st February 2022 at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.

After staying undefeated for nine consecutive matches, Bengaluru FC went down against Hyderabad FC. This was followed by a defeat against 10th-placed NorthEast United FC.

The Blues took the lead in the 66th minute, courtesy of a goal from Cleiton Silva, but conceded two in the next 15 minutes to end up losing 2-1. They have now slipped to the sixth spot in the table with 23 points from 17 games and need to get results going their way to qualify for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Odisha FC are also in the same boat and will have to win all of their matches from here on to stay in contention for a spot in the knockouts. They are placed in seventh spot in the table with 22 points in 17 matches. In their previous game, the Juggernauts managed to hold Chennaiyin FC to a 2-2 draw, owing to goals from Javi Hernandez and Jonathas de Jesus.

When the two sides last met in the reverse fixture, Odisha FC came out on top with a 3-1 win.

Predicted Playing XIs

Bengaluru FC: Lara Sharma (GK), Namgyal Bhutia, Alan Costa, Yaya Banana, Naorem Roshan Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Bruno Ramires, Danish Farooq, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva.

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Gaurav Bora, Hector Rodas, Hendry Antonay, Sahil Panwar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Javi Hernandez, Liridon Krasniqi, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Jonathas de Jesus, Nandhakumar Sekar.

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC, Match 97

Date and time: Monday, 21st February 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Lara Sharma, Alan Costa, Parag Srivas, Naorem Roshan-Singh, Yaya Banana, Javi Hernandez, Bruno Silva, Udanta Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Jonathas, Cleiton Silva

Captain: Jonathas | Vice-captain: Cleiton Silva

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Arshdeep Singh, Hector Rodas, Sahil Panwar, Pratik Chaudhari, Namgyal Bhutia, Javi Hernandez, Farooq Bhat, Suresh Wangjam, Jerry Mawhmingthanga, Sunil Chhetri, Ariday Cabrera

Captain: Javi Hernandez | Vice-captain: Sunil Chhetri

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee