Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before the 2022-23 ISL clash 

Bengaluru FC will lock horns with Odisha FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in an early kickoff at 5.30 pm IST on Saturday, January 14. The Blues will be desperate for a victory to apply pressure on sixth-placed FC Goa. The Juggernauts, on the other hand, will also be eyeing three points to cement their playoff spot with seven league games left.

Simon Grayson's side have tasted only two victories in front of their home crowd. However, it is important to keep in mind that these two victories came against Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United -- sides that are struggling at the foot of the Indian Super League (ISL) league table.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, put an end to their four-game winless streak with a 3-1 victory against East Bengal in their previous outing. A brace from Diego Mauricio and a solitary goal from Nandha Kumar were enough to seal three points in front of their home crowd.

Despite being marred by poor management and misfortune, Bengaluru FC have quality players to turn the game on its head.

It will be an interesting clash, with both sides pushing for a victory. Simon Grayson and Josep Gombau will be hoping for nothing less than three points on Saturday.

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC head-to-head

Bengaluru FC enjoy a superior record in this fixture with six victories in 11 games, while Odisha FC bagged four victories, including a 1-0 victory over the Blues earlier this campaign.

Total games: 11

Bengaluru FC wins: 6

Draws: 1

Odisha FC wins: 4

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC: Highest topscorers this season

Bengaluru FC: Javi Hernandez (4); Alan Costa (2); Roy Krishna, Sunil Chhetri, Danish Farooq, Sivasakthi Narayan (1).

Odisha FC: Diego Mauricio (7); Nandhakumar Sekar (5); Jerry, Pedro Martin (3); Isaac (1).

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC: Most cleansheets this season

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (3 in 13 games)

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh (2 in 13 games)

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC: More numbers and stats you need to know before the 2022-23 ISL clash

Most touches: Carlos Delgado (733 in 13 games)

Most passes: Carlos Delgado (469 in 13 games)

Most saves: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (35 in 13 games)

Poll : 0 votes