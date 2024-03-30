Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ISL 2023-24 match

Returning from the international break, Bengaluru FC will restart their ISL 2023-24 campaign against title challengers Odisha FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, March 30.

The Blues have had a topsy-turvy campaign, with inconsistent performances diluting their top 6 bid. Under new gaffer Gerard Zaragoza, the club reached some highs with victories against Southern rivals Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters. Those results have helped Bengaluru accumulate 21 points from 19 games, the same as sixth-placed Punjab FC. But a victory on the night will perfectly set them up for a spot in the playoffs.

However, Zaragoza is wary of their opponents' threat but will rely on their home fans to push them through.

"Odisha FC is a very good team, with strong individuals and a very good coach, but we know that we will play at the Kanteerava and we will have our supporters behind us,” the Spaniard said in the pre-match press conference.

Meanwhile, the Juggernauts were leading the pack for the longest part of the season, but defeat against Chennaiyin FC and the two draws with Mohun Bagan SG and FC Goa have muddled their title hopes. More recently, the Sergio Lobera-coached outfit lost 0-4 to the Central Coast Mariners in the AFC Cup inter-zonal semi-finals across two legs.

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC: Head-to-head record in ISL

Historically, Bengaluru FC have a superior head-to-head record over the Kalinga Warriors with seven victories. But Odisha are only two behind and could cut BFC's lead down to half with a victory on Saturday.

Matches played: 13

Odisha FC wins: 5

Bengaluru FC wins: 7

Draws: 1

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC: Top goalscorers this season

Bengaluru FC: Javi Hernandez (5 goals from 18 matches)

Odisha FC: Roy Krishna (12 goals from 18 matches)

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 ISL season

Most assists: Sunil Chhetri (3), Amey Ranawade (5).

Most clean sheets: Gurpreet Sandhu (4), Amrinder Singh (8).

Most shots: Sunil Chettri (32), Roy Krishna (27).

Most interceptions: Naorem Roshan Singh (27), Carlos Delgado (24).