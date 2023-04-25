Odisha FC were crowned the Hero Super Cup 2023 champions after defeating Bengaluru FC by a scoreline of 2-1. A first-half brace from Diego Mauricio ensured that Odisha emerged victorious in a pulsating grand finale.

The Juggernauts started the game on the front foot, with the likes of Diego Mauricio, Victor Rodriguez and Nandhakumar Sekar posing problems for the opposition. The Brazilian striker had the first shot on target around the 20th minute, but his effort was parried away by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

However, a costly error by the Bengaluru FC custodian led to the opening goal. Mauricio’s free-kick attempt was tame, but the slippery conditions meant that Gurpreet spilled the ball, opening the door for Odisha to take the lead.

After a period of sustained pressure, they doubled their lead in the 38th minute. Rodriguez’s inch-perfect cross found Jerry in the penalty box and the winger teed up Mauricio, who scored his second goal of the night.

Clifford Miranda’s men had several opportunities to put the game to bed but fluffed their lines on the counter-attack. The first half was certainly one-sided and ended with a scoreline of 2-0.

Simon Grayson responded with four changes in the second half and they started growing into the game as a result. However, the Juggernauts were dangerous on the break with Mauricio and Rodriguez once again coming close to scoring.

The game witnessed a twist as the Blues were awarded a penalty with seven minutes of regulation time left. Sunil Chhetri stepped up and scored from the resulting spot-kick to set up a nervy ending for Odisha.

However, the Juggernauts absorbed the pressure and ultimately defended resolutely to secure a 2-1 victory. Clifford Miranda and his side etched their names in the history books as Odisha FC sealed their maiden trophy in Indian football.

Odisha FC player ratings

Amrinder Singh - 7/10

Amrinder was a total passenger in the first half as his side dominated the game. He was called into action just once in the second half and did well to deny Pablo Perez in the 77th minute.

Narender Gahlot - 8/10

Gahlot put in a tireless shift defensively as he superbly marshaled Naorem Roshan Singh and Pablo Perez on the left flank. He was an integral part of Odisha’s defense as he held firm when Bengaluru overloaded the wide areas.

Osama Malik - 8/10

Osama Malik was a rock-solid presence at the back. He made several important clearances and interceptions from dangerous crosses.

Carlos Delgado - 7/10

While Malik was a towering presence at the back, his partner Delgado was composed defensively and read the game well. He shifted across well to defend the wide areas and nullified Sivasakthi’s threat.

Sahil Panwar - 8/10

Sahil exhibited his defensive prowess against Bengaluru FC. He won several individual duels against Udanta Singh and looked comfortable in possession. Overall, an exceptional night for the full-back as he demonstrated his commitment to Odisha’s cause.

Thoiba Moirangthem - 7/10

Thoiba struggled initially but grew into the game. He was confident in possession and often dropped deeper to receive the ball and dictate play.

Princeton Rebello - 7/10

Rebello was solid in the middle, often playing short and quick passes to keep the game moving. Additionally, his defensive positioning and tackling were top-notch.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga - 8/10

Jerry has gone under the radar in the Hero Super Cup, but rose to the occasion in the grandest of stages. His cushioned header in the penalty box led to Odisha’s second goal, while his pace and decision-making contributed to his side’s dominance.

Victor Rodriguez - 9/10

Rodriguez was given a free role and pulled the strings from the middle of the park. His one-touch passing and deft moves led to a free-kick which resulted in a goal, and his inch-perfect cross led to Odisha’s second.

Nandhakumar Sekar - 8/10

Nandhakumar was involved in every positive and forward movement for Odisha. The winger linked up brilliantly with Rodriguez and Mauricio and had a couple of excellent opportunities to score as well.

Diego Mauricio - 9/10

Mauricio was once again the catalyst for Odisha’s success. His first goal was rather fortunate, but he was in the right place at the right time to finish off a well-worked move for his second goal. The Brazilian certainly had a game and a tournament to remember.

SUBSTITUTES

Aniket Jadhav - 5/10

Aniket was clumsy when he came on as he fouled Sivasakthi Narayanan in the penalty box, with Chhetri converting the resulting penalty.

Saul Crespo - 7/10

Crespo arrived late and his composure in possession played a crucial part in the final stages.

Isaac Vanamalsawma - 6/10

Isaac was an energetic presence and provided an out-ball for Odisha FC in the dying minutes.

Paul Ramfangzauva - N/A

Paul arrived too late to make an impact.

Pedro Martin - N/A

Pedro Martin replaced Rodriguez in stoppage time and did not create any impact.

