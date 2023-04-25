Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC: Prediction, preview, predicted lineups, and more for Hero Super Cup 2023 Final

Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC will lock horns in the Hero Super Cup 2023 final at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Tuesday, April 25.

The Blues will be aiming to secure their second Super Cup title after their first triumph in 2018. Meanwhile, it will be Odisha FC's first attempt at winning any trophy.

Bengaluru FC will be playing in their third final of the season, having won the Durand Cup in September last year before losing the Indian Super League (ISL) final against ATK Mohun Bagan. In the Super Cup, Simon Grayson's team emerged at the top of Group A with five points, finishing above Sreenidi Deccan FC, Kerala Blasters FC, and RoundGlass Punjab FC.

The Blues then overcame Jamshedpur in the semi-finals with goals from Jayesh Rane and captain Sunil Chhetri.

Grayson expressed disappointment over their loss in the ISL final but mentioned that they are determined to win the Super Cup. The winner of the domestic cup competition will challenge Gokulam Kerala FC in the AFC Cup playoffs.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, have made a habit of coming from behind to win games recently. They made it to the last four after overcoming a one-goal deficit at half-time to beat Hyderabad FC 2-1 in their last game in Group B.

In the semi-finals, they found themselves a goal down against NorthEast United FC in the opening minute. But Nandhakumar Sekar's brace turned the tie around for them before Diego Maurício added a third late on to kill the contest.

Odisha FC coach Clifford Miranda attempted to ease the pressure on his team by stating that the final is just another game against a formidable opponent. He praised the mental strength and inclusiveness of his players, which he credited for their success in the tournament.

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC, Hero Super Cup 2023 Final

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 25, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: EMS Stadium in Kozhikode.

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC: Predicted Lineups

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Namgyal Bhutia, Sandesh Jhingan, Bruno Ramires, Naorem Roshan Singh, Suresh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Javi Hernandez, Rohit Kumar, Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna.

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh, Narender Gahlot, Osama Malik, Carlos Delgado, Denechandra Meitei, Saul Crespo, Paul Ramfangzauva, Raynier Fernandes, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, and Nandhakumar Sekar.

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC: When and where to watch the match?

The Hero Super Cup 2023 grand finale between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network and will be streamed live on the FanCode app at 7.00 pm IST on April 25.

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC: Prediction

In a single-legged Cup final, the numbers, the reasoning, and the form factor, everything goes for a toss. However, with this being Bengaluru FC's third final of the season, their experience of nurturing the pressure will come in handy. Meanwhile, for Odisha FC, given it's their first shot at silverware, they will be itching to cross the final hurdle.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 2-1 Odisha FC

