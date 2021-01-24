Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC prediction - Who will win today's match?

The weekend action in the ISL will pit Bengaluru FC against Odisha FC in the second match of the double header Sunday.

The clash between the two sides in the lower half of the standings takes place at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao.

Bengaluru FC Preview

The former ISL champions Bengaluru FC are going through a rough patch in their ISL campaign. They have failed to win a single match of their last six, losing five and drawing one.

Sunil Chhetri and co. will be determined to get their season back on track and rise higher on the ISL standings. The Blues have fallen down to the seventh position with 13 points from twelve matches.

Interim head coach Naushad Moosa will hope that the side can move past the recent poor results and bounce back on a strong note.

NM: Winning and losing are both part of this game. The boys have been performing well. Of course, the results and the points table aren't in our favour. But as professionals, we have to keep moving forward. #BFCOFC #WeAreBFC — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 23, 2021

Odisha FC Preview

Odisha FC are the current lowest-placed team on the ISL points table with a tally of seven points from 12 matches.

They have only won once in the season which was the victory over Kerala Blasters earlier this month.

Head coach Stuart Baxter's men have shown glimpses of resilience in the recent matches and have two draws and a win in their previous four matches.

Diego Mauricio and Cole Alexander have impressed in the attack and will be backed to get more goals for the team.

Odisha FC also have a great bunch of talented Indian youngsters like Gaurav Bora, Vinit Rai and Jerry Mawihmingthanga in their ranks.

The presence of overseas players like Stephen Taylor and Jacob Tratt in the defence will be crucial to contain the Bengaluru FC attack.

We head back to Fatorda as we take on Bengaluru FC on Sunday. Take a look at what's been happening behind the scenes! 👀#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/stnixp81Yb — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) January 22, 2021

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Prediction

Odisha FC will aim to convert their promising play in recent matches to wins (Courtesy - ISL)

The two sides have clashed on seven occasions in the past seasons of the Indian Super League.

Odisha FC (earlier known as Delhi Dynamos FC) have beaten Bengaluru FC two times whereas the Blues have clinched five victories. None of the seven matches between them have ended in draws.

Bengaluru FC are going through a poor run of fixtures with their attack not in the best form. The defence has not looked confident in their recent matches and have conceded a lot of goals recently.

Odisha FC are slowly and steadily getting their act together and will be a tough nut to crack for the Blues.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 1 - 1 Odisha FC