Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC preview, predicted lineups, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of ISL 2023-24 clash

The final stretch of the Indian Super League (ISL) is upon us, with Bengaluru FC preparing to host Odisha FC in the first game after the international break on Saturday, March 30.

Bengaluru FC are currently competing for a playoff spot and are placed seventh in the table with 21 points. They are tied on points with Punjab FC above them, while four teams are closely trailing, with only three points separating them from 11th placed Chennaiyin FC.

Gerard Zaragoza has significantly improved Bengaluru’s form since he took over in December. Their home form, in particular, has been the key to their success, as they have won four out of the five games under the new head coach. The Blues will look to maintain their momentum and start the post-break phase on a high note in front of their supporters.

On the other hand, Odisha FC currently hold the fourth position in the standings, with a six-point gap between them and leaders Mumbai City FC, although the former have a game in hand. A victory on Saturday could propel them over FC Goa to third place and potentially secure their spot in the top four.

Odisha’s four-month unbeaten streak in the ISL was stopped by Chennaiyin FC in early March. It was followed by a resounding 4-0 loss to Central Coast Mariners in the first leg of the AFC Cup knockout round, with a goalless draw in the second leg in Odisha.

As a result, the break came at a right time for Sergio Lobera’s men, allowing them to recharge following a demanding schedule. While Odisha FC have defeated Bengaluru FC twice this season, Lobera anticipates a different dynamic in this upcoming game, as both teams have a lot at stake.

“I think it is not helpful for us to compare the previous games with tomorrow’s game (on Saturday). We know it’s very difficult to play. I know as a coach it’s very difficult to play against Bengaluru FC in their stadium. They are a very strong team. They’re like us in our stadium and it will not be an easy game tomorrow,” he said in the pre-match press conference.

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC: Telecast details

The ISL clash between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Saturday, March 30, from 5.00 pm IST.

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC: Predicted Lineup

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh, Shivaldo Singh, Suresh Singh, Ryan Williams, Javi Hernandez, Oliver Drost, Sunil Chhetri.

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Narender Gahlot, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ahmed Jahouh, Puitea, Princeton Rebello, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Roy Krishna, Diego Maurício.

Bengluru FC vs Odisha FC: Prediction

Odisha FC will start as slight favorites, given their quality, but Bengaluru FC have been strong at home and tend to be defensively resolute. Both teams prefer to maintain possession, but it is expected that Zaragoza could employ a deeper block to restrict spaces and aim to hit Odisha on the break.

Bengaluru will also count on their home support, but the outcome of the game may ultimately be determined by the quality of players and Odisha certainly have abundance of that in attack.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 1-2 Odisha FC