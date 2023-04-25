Bengaluru FC are all set to face Odisha FC in the highly anticipated summit clash of the Hero Super Cup 2023. The EMS Stadium in Kozhikode is set to host the finals of the tournament on Tuesday, April 25.

The Blues’ path to the finals was filled with challenges but they topped Group A with five points to their name.

A 1-1 stalemate against Sreenidi Deccan FC was followed by a 2-0 victory against RoundGlass Punjab FC. They drew their final game against rivals Kerala Blasters and secured a place in the semi-finals after Sreenidi Deccan faltered against RoundGlass Punjab FC.

Simon Grayson’s men then locked horns with Jamshedpur FC in the semi-finals. After a disappointing first-half performance, Bengaluru FC bounced back and scored twice in the final quarter of the game. Goals from Jayesh Rane and Sunil Chhetri booked their spot in the grand finale of the Hero Super Cup.

Grayson’s adaptability to various situations thrown at them and their resolute defending at the back paid dividends once again. Following their Durand Cup success and runner-up finish in the Indian Super League, the Blues will look to seal their second trophy of the season.

Meanwhile, Odisha FC will enter this all-important final on the back of multiple impressive performances in this year's Hero Super Cup.

After a 1-1 draw against East Bengal, they secured back-to-back victories against Aizawl FC and Hyderabad FC to top Group C. NorthEast United awaited them in the semi-finals, but Clifford Miranda’s men once again weathered the storm successfully to set up an enthralling final against Bengaluru.

The new-look Juggernauts side have been firing on all fronts. The likes of Nandhakumar Sekar, Diego Mauricio and Victor Rodriguez are all in fine form ahead of the finals. Their eyes will be fixed on the prize and the team will certainly be determined to etch their name in the club's history books.

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC: Hero Super Cup 2023 Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC, Hero Super Cup 2023.

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 25, 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: EMS Stadium, Kozhikode.

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC: Telecast details

The Hero Super Cup match between Bengaluru and Odisha will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels from 7:00 PM IST on Tuesday, April 25.

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC:Live streaming details

The game between the Blues and the Juggernauts can also be streamed on the Fancode app from 7:00 PM IST on Tuesday, April 25.

