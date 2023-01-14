Create

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC: When and where to watch today's ISL 2022-23 match?

By Sayantan Guha
Modified Jan 14, 2023 05:33 PM IST
Sunil Chhetri training ahead of Bengaluru FC
Sunil Chhetri training ahead of Bengaluru FC's clash against Odisha FC. (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Bengaluru FC will welcome a resurging Odisha FC side at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in matchweek 15 of ISL 2022-23 on Saturday, January 14.

The Blues have struggled in the league so far and are six points off the knockout berths. After a 2-1 loss against East Bengal on December 30, it seemed like it would all go downhill for them. But Simon Grayson's team scripted a dramatic 2-1 win over NorthEast United FC on January 6 to keep their hopes alive.

Bengaluru FC created several chances against the Highlanders, but Mirshad Michu in the NorthEast United goal turned them away. Alan Costa then surged up and scored a spectacular header in second-half stoppage time to help the Blues pocket all three points.

RT if you believe this man's going to find the back of the net tonight! 🔵 #WeAreBFC #BFCOFC #NothingLikeIt https://t.co/ZqIRsEC9GC

Meanwhile, Odisha FC are a place and three points ahead of sixth-placed FC Goa and will be looking to extend that advantage and move up the table. Against East Bengal, on January 7, Odisha FC came away with a 1-3 victory as Diego Mauricio had a remarkable game. With 22 points, the Juggernauts are ranked fifth in the standings, and a win would solidify their position.

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

Warming up in Bengaluru ☀️⚪️🟣#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #TheEasternDragons #BFCOFC #HeroISL https://t.co/0CEPvFV0wH

Match: Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season, Match 73.

Date & Time: Saturday, January 14, 2022, 5.30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC: Telecast details

The 73rd match of the ISL 2022-23 season between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels in India from 5.30 pm IST on January 14.

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC: Live streaming details

The enthralling match between the Blues and the Juggernauts can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India from 5.30 pm IST on January 14.

