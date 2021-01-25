Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC: Who won yesterday's match?

A cracking game between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC ended with a 1-1 result in the 70th match of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

After going down early in the game, Bengaluru FC could have very well taken all three points but a host of missed chances meant they settled for a point.

Bengaluru FC looked good in the early minutes of the game as they moved the ball quickly around the pitch. However, Odisha FC took the lead in the 8th minute following a quick free-kick from Jerry Mawihmingthanga.

Jerry was fouled near the centre of the pitch but he quickly got up and played the ball wide to Manuel Onwu. The forward then played an inch-perfect low cross to Diego Mauricio who completed the job with a simple tap-in.

Bengaluru FC were able to still create opportunities after going 0-1 down but they weren’t able to crucially convert it.

Udanta Singh whipped a low cross aiming for Sunil Chhetri but the skipper couldn’t reach it. A few minutes later, Rahul Bheke sent a header sailing over the target after a fine set-piece move.

The Blues inched ever closer to the equalizer but Arshdeep Singh stayed firm against them.

First, he came up with a fantastic low save off Erik Paartalu’s shot following a throw-in. The young Odisha FC custodian stole the limelight yet again when he stopped a Rahul Bheke header from going in.

As soon as the second-half began, Arshdeep Singh was called into action as substitute Kristian Opseth fired a free-kick on target.

Odisha FC could have conceded in the 52nd minute but Arshdeep saved a header from his own defender Gaurav Bora. Cleiton Silva crossed the ball to Udanta at the far post and the right winger headed it across the face of the goal when Bora mis-directed his clearance.

A little later, Fran Gonzalez headed the ball wide from a Rahul Bheke cross. Odisha FC, on their own, could have gone 2-0 ahead when Manuel Onwu played a through ball to Jerry but Gurpreet made a low save to deny the Mizoram star.

After being outstanding until the hour-mark, Arshdeep Singh almost made a howler when he dropped the ball while trying to catch a Parag Srivas throw-in. However, the Norwegian Opseth struck the ball wide of the target.

Just a minute later, Cleiton Silva’s free-kick struck the crossbar and went out as an equalizer eluded Bengaluru FC.

Eventually, Odisha FC and Arshdeep Singh’s goal was breached in the 82nd minute when Paartalu headed the ball into the net following a superb corner kick from Cleiton Silva.

The game just turned frenetic after that with Daniel Lalhlimpuia striking the woodwork after Diego Mauricio found him inside the box.

The Bengaluru FC skipper had a bigger miss as he blasted the ball after doing all the hard work to create some room for a shot.

The action switched to the other end once again as Gurpreet was forced to produce another low save from Jerry’s strike.

Bengaluru FC had another bite at the cherry in stoppage time but Opseth put his effort high and wide after Chhetri headed the ball near the far post.

The entertaining game had to come to an end as both teams shared the spoils.

ISL 2020-21, BFC vs OFC: Who was the Hero of the Match?

Bengaluru FC's equaliser was served on a platter by Cleiton Silva's corner kick delivery (Courtesy: ISL)

Bengaluru FC forward Cleiton Silva was named as the ‘Hero of the Match’ for his efforts on the left flank.

Despite not being a winger, Cleiton did his best to link up with the likes of Sunil Chhetri and Kristian Opseth.

After coming close to scoring on his own with a free-kick, Cleiton became the provider as he assisted Erik Paartalu’s equalizer.

To his credit, the 33-year-old did well to delivery quality whenever he was in charge of set-piece opportunities.

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that the former Thai League star has been Bengaluru FC’s best player in this season.