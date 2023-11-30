Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC: BFC vs PFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - November 30, 2023

Bengaluru FC face off against Punjab FC in Matchweek 8 of the Hero Indian Super League 2023/24 on Thursday, November 30, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore.

Both sides are placed in the bottom half of the points table. Simon Grayson's side are in eighth place, with one win and three draws in seven matches, while Punjab FC is still searching for their first ISL win, and sit at the bottom of the table.

Bengaluru FC enters this fixture on the back of a 1-1 away draw against NorthEast United FC. Considering that their only win this season, a 2-1 triumph against East Bengal, came in front of their home fans, they'll hope that they can pick up another three points to spark their season to life.

Punjab FC was denied a win by a late equalizer from Hyderabad FC's Jonathan Moya in their last outing, and they'll look to stun Bengaluru FC.

Squads to choose from

Bengaluru FC

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vikram Singh, Amrit Gope, Sahil Poonia

Defenders: Jessel Carneiro, Naorem Roshan-Singh, Parag Satish Srivas, Aleksandar Jovanovic-II, Slavko Damjanovic, Namgyal Bhutia, Robin Yadav

Midfielders: Ryan Williams, Shankar Sampingraj, Francisco Javi-Hernandez, Halicharan Narzary, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Keziah Veendorp, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Shreyas Ketkar, Rohit Kumar, Harsh Shailesh Patre, Monirul Molla, Ashish Jha, Ankith Padmanabhan

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rohit Danu, Sivasakthi Narayanan, and Curtis Main.

Punjab FC

Goalkeepers: Kiran Chemjong, Ravi Kumar, and Shibinraj Kunniyil.

Defenders: N Suresh Meitei, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Dimitrios Chatziisaias, Melroy Assisi, Nikhil Prabhu, M Shereef-Thankgalakath, Mohammed Salah, Nitesh Darjee, and T Abhishek Singh.

Midfielders: Brandon Vanlalremdika, Krishananda Singh, Madih Talal, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Ashis Pradhan, Leon Augustine, Kingslee Fernandes, Samuel Kynshi, Maheson Singh, Sweden Fernandes, and Ricky Shabong.

Forwards: Wilmar Gil, Prasanth K, Juan Mera, Luka Majcen, and Ranjeet Pandre.

Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC: Predicted Playing XIs

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Namgyal Bhutia, Slavko Damjanovic, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh, Keziah Veendorp, Suresh Singh, Javi Hernandez, Sunil Chhetri, Halicharan Narzary, and Curtis Main/Sivasakthi Narayanan.

Punjab FC

Kiran Chemjong (GK), Khaiminthang Lhungdim, N Suresh Meitei, Nitesh Darjee, Nikhil Prabhu, Ashish Pradhan, Amarjit Singh, Juan Mera, Krishananda Singh, Madih Talal, and Luka Majcen.

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2023-24

Date: November 30, 2023, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore

Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Bengaluru FC is undoubtedly the better side on paper and if they even get close to the form they showed towards the end of last season, a BFC win looks like the likely outcome here.

One can expect a few changes in the BFC playing XI, with Ryan Williams' injury and Sivasakthi Naryanan or Curtis Main's potential return to the side likely to take place. Either of these three players could be great differentials if they start.

Javi Hernandez, Namgyal Bhutia, Sunil Chhetri, and Juan Mera are the only must-haves when it comes to this match, with Javi the standout captaincy pick along with Chhetri.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Namgyal Bhutia, Nikhil Prabhu, Naorem Roshan Singh, Javi Hernandez, Suresh Wangjam, Madih Talal, Sunil Chhetri, Juan Mera, and Luka Majcen.

Captain: Sunil Chhetri. | Vice-Captain: Javi Hernandez.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kiran Chemjong, Namgyal Bhutia, Naorem Roshan Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Nikhil Prabhu, Javi Hernandez, Keziah Veendorp, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Madih Talal, Sunil Chhetri, and Juan Mera.

Captain: Javi Hernandez. Vice-Captain: Juan Mera.