Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the ISL 2023-24 clash

Boasting just one Indian Super League victory between them, early season strugglers Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC are set to lock horns on Thursday, November 30.

The Blues are coming off the back of a hard-fought 1-1 draw to NorthEast United. Their talisman, Sunil Chhetri, gave them the lead, but an own goal by Alexander Jovanovic meant that they had to settle for a point.

With that result, Bengaluru FC are currently eighth in the standings, with six points to their name. A victory against the struggling Punjab FC could propel them above Chennaiyin FC and draw them level on points with NorthEast United FC.

In anticipation of the match, head coach Simon Grayson, in the pre-match press conference, expressed confidence in his team’s ability to bounce back from a challenging start.

When we look at the overall picture of our results so far, yes, we have lost three games, drawn three, and won one. However, we have not been far away in the games where we have lost,” Grayson said.” We have to earn the right to win football matches. We have to play with a positive attitude. We are very confident in our ability as a coaching staff and the players. We believe in them.”

Meanwhile, newly promoted Punjab FC have certainly had a rough start, as they are currently at the foot of the table, with no victories to their name.

Over seven games, they have managed three draws and suffered four losses, conceding the second-highest number of goals in the league (13), trailing only behind Chennaiyin FC.

Head coach Staikos Vergitis, however, will be content with the improvement his side has shown in the past few weeks, as they have been unlucky in a few games. He will remain hopeful that his team can overcome the barrier and achieve their first-ever ISL triumph in Bengaluru.

Speaking to the press ahead of the game, the Greek head coach emphasized that the long-awaited victory they desperately desire will materialize sooner than later.

"Transitioning from the I-League to ISL which is shown in the results. We try to be competitive in all games. Apart from one game (against Chennaiyin FC), all the other games we have lost by a goal. Not winning a game in the season will only make us work harder and I believe that a win will come soon."

Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC: Head-to-head record

This marks the first encounter between these two teams in the Indian Super League, although they recently clashed in the Hero Super Cup in April. On that occasion, the Blues clinched a hard-fought 2-0 victory, thanks to second-half goals from Udanta Singh and Javi Hernandez.

Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC: Top goalscorers this season

Bengaluru FC: Sunil Chhetri (3).

Punjab FC: Luka Majcen (2).

Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (23 – BFC), Ravi Kumar (11 – PFC)

Most shots per 90: Madih Talal (3.5 – PFC), Sunil Chhetri (2.5 – BFC)

Most chances created: Madih Talal (10 – PFC), Naorem Roshan Singh (7 – BFC).

Most clearances: Aleksandar Jovanovic (25 – BFC), Dimitrios Chatziisaias (21 - PFC)