Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC: Preview, prediction, predicted lineups, and more for the ISL 2023-24 clash 

Former ISL champions Bengaluru FC will take on league debutants Punjab FC in the upcoming ISL 2023-24 fixture at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Thursday.

Bengaluru FC have not lived up to expectations so far this year. Last year's runner-up finds themselves in the bottom half of the table with just one win in their seven matches, along with three draws and as many defeats.

Despite having a good squad with experienced campaigners, a comeback under the guidance of coach Simon Grayson and captain Sunil Chhetri is crucial to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Punjab FC are also facing a similar situation. They are winless in the last seven matches and are currently in the last position in the league, with just three points.

Head coach Staikos Vergetis needs to regroup the contingent and revisit their strategy to secure at least a playoff spot in the ongoing ISL season.

Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC: Probable 11

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Namgyal Bhutia, Roshan Naorem Singh, Suresh Singh, Javi Hernandez, Curtis Main, Sunil Chhetri, Sivasakti, Keziah Veendorp, and Halicharan Narzary.

Punjab FC: Ravi Kumar, Nikhil Prabhu, Khundongbam Krishnananda, Madih Talal, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Juan Mera, Ashis Pradhan, Nitesh Darjee, Suresh Meitei, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, and Luka Majcen.

Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC: Who will win the match

The stakes are high for the home team, Bengaluru. Although the two teams haven't faced each other in the ISL so far, the Blues have a well-balanced squad with some international and Indian players representing the club. With star forward Sunil Chhetri leading the team, they have a high chance of winning.

Punjab FC also possesses a good squad and will have to be on their toes to secure their first ISL victory. Although the outcome remains uncertain, but the odds favor the Blues with a predicted scoreline of 2-1.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 2 - 1 Punjab FC