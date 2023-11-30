Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC: When and where to watch the ISL 2023-24 clash? 

Still eyeing their maiden victory in the Indian Super League (ISL), new entrants Punjab FC will travel to the Sree Kanteerava Stadium next to lock horns against last season's runners-up Bengaluru FC on Thursday, November 30.

With four losses, three draws and a worrisome goal difference, Punjab FC have had a rough start in the top-tier league. The draws against NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC highlighted the resilience of Staikos Vergetis' men but the results have plateaued since then.

Chennaiyin hammered the 2022-23 I-League champions 5-1 and then Punjab slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat against Mumbai City. However, the draw against Hyderabad FC arrested the slide.

Head coach Vergetis was inclined to focus on the positives from their campaign so far and said in the pre-match press conference:

"For us, there are difficulties. We try to be competitive, apart from one game (against Chennaiyin FC), all the other games we have lost by a goal. Until now we have not succeeded to win any game. This has hurt us but made us to insist more in our work. The success will come."

Meanwhile, hosts Bengaluru FC aren't performing well in the league either. With six points from seven outings, Simon Grayson's men have struggled to find their rhythm.

They are currently on a four-game winless streak after their 1-1 draw against NorthEast United FC. But back in front of their home fans, the Blues will hope to return to winning ways.

Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC: Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season.

Date & Time: Thursday, November 30, 2023, 8.00 pm IST.

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC: Telecast details

The ISL clash between Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India from 8.00 pm IST onwards on Thursday.

Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC: Live streaming details

The match between Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app in India.