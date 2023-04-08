Bengaluru FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC: 3 things we learned | Super Cup 2022-23

Carlos Vaz Pinto's Sreenidi Deccan FC held ISL finalists Bengaluru FC to a 1-1 draw at the Super Cup 2022-23 held at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode on Saturday, April 8.

Bengaluru FC got off to a good start to the game and broke the deadlock early in the ninth minute. The Blues first saw two shots saved by the Sreenidi keeper before Javi Hernandez scored the goal off the rebound.

Sreenidi Deccan FC soon changed their strategy and started playing long balls aiming to find the equalizer. Thirteen minutes later, they found the back of the net when Faysal Shayesteh slotted one into the bottom corner, leaving no chance for the Bengaluru FC keeper to save that one.

The two sides continued to create some good chances but the scoreline at half-time read 1-1.

The second half continued to see both sides getting their opportunities with either seeming to struggle in the phases of the game. Bengaluru FC pushed to score a winner and had several chances, but Sreenidi Deccan held their ground and managed to get a point from the game.

On that note, let's take a look at three things we learned from today's game.

#1 Sreenidi Deccan FC showed great determination to stay in the game

After going down by a goal in the ninth minute, Sreenidi Deccan FC showed great character to fight back and were rewarded 11 minutes later. The team did not look very sharp with the ball but continued to display a defensively good performance and maintained their composure to play out a draw.

#2 Bijay Chhetri put in a scintillating display

Indian Arrows academy product Bijay Chhetri was one of the talking points of the game, with the young defender putting on a great show which also rightly adjudged him the Player of the Match. The Manipuri youngster's performance was top-notch against a solid Bengaluru attack and his attempts helped his team secure a draw.

#3 Sunil Chhetri could’ve scored at several opportunities

The 38-year-old prolific striker was aggressive in his approach and was unarguably among the best players for the Bengaluru side but on this day was unable to score past the brilliant defensive Sreenidi unit. Despite that, the lightning-fast player had several opportunities but missed the target.

