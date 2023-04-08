Bengaluru FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC: Prediction, preview, predicted lineups, and more for Hero Super Cup 2023 tie

In a battle between the current ISL and I-League runners-up, Bengaluru FC will start their Hero Super Cup 2023 campaign in the Group A clash against Sreenidi Deccan FC at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Saturday, April 8.

Without an ounce of doubt, the Blues will be the clear favorites going into the fixture given the on-paper quality and momentum at their disposal. Simon Grayson's men went on a historic run at the turn of the year to go from ninth in the league standings to the ISL final.

Even against ATK Mohun Bagan in the ultimate showdown, Bengaluru could only be beaten on penalties.

BFC are a resilient unit ignited by the explosiveness of their youngsters. The likes of Rohit Kumar, Sivasakthi Narayan, Suresh Singh Wangjam, and Naorem Roshan Singh have all developed themselves into integral parts of the squad. Meanwhile, the likes of Roy Krishna, Sunil Chhetri, Javi Hernandez, and Prabir Das provide the experience for this side.

Hence, Sreenidi Deccan will have a massive challenge ahead of them on Saturday. Despite their exploits in the first phase of the I-League, the Hyderabad-based outfit lost direction at the business end of the season. However, led by head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto, they could cause a few upsets in the tournament.

Bengaluru FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC: Team News

Given that it's their opening match of the tournament, there are no major injury concerns for either team. However, the Blues will be without their veteran center-back Alan Costa, who has returned to Brazil due to a family emergency.

Bengaluru FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC: Predicted Lineups for the Hero Super Cup tie

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Naorem Roshan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Prabir Das, Suresh Wangjam, Javi Hernandez, Pablo Perez, Rohit Kumar, Sunil Chhetri, and Roy Krishna.

Sreenidi Deccan FC: Aryan Lamba, Arijit Bagui, Asheer Akhtar, Mohammed Awal, Bijay Chhetri, Faysal Shayesteh, Rosenberg Gabriel, Stanislas Anikra, Phalguni Singh, David Castaneda, and Louis Ogana.

Bengaluru FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC: Prediction

As we opined previously, Sunil Chhetri and Co. will have an advantage over the I-League outfit given their quality, at least on paper. How that slight edge will translate to on the pitch remains to be seen. However, Bengaluru FC definitely wouldn't undermine the prowess of the Sreenidi side.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 2-0 Sreenidi Deccan FC

