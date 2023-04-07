Bengaluru FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC: When and where to watch Hero Super Cup 2023 match? 

The much-awaited Hero Super Cup 2023 is all set to begin with Bengaluru FC facing I-League outfit Sreenidi Deccan FC on Saturday, April 8 at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode.

Following a heartbreaking defeat in the Indian Super League finals, the Blues will look to bounce back in the first game of the competition. With the Durand Cup already in the bag, Simon Grayson will believe that his team can add another trophy to their cabinet.

The season, however, has not been smooth sailing for Bengaluru FC. While BFC started the season on a positive note, they stumbled in the Indian Super League, winning just three of their opening twelve games.

But since the turn of the year, Grayson’s men have shown their mettle and won eight consecutive games to finish 4th in the standings.

They defeated Kerala Blasters in the playoff tie and overcame Mumbai City FC in the semi-finals to set up a grandstand finale against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Despite the strong momentum, they had to settle for the runner-up position as Mohun Bagan defeated Bengaluru FC on penalties.

Meanwhile, their opponents, Sreenidi Deccan FC, finished second in the I-League. They played an exciting brand of football and led the league for most of the season.

However, the Deccan Warriors gifted the league to RoundGlass Punjab FC in the latter stages, as they won just one of their last five games.

After a grueling I-League season, they defeated NEROCA FC in the qualifiers to secure a spot in Group A.

Head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto has done a commendable job with the club and will hope that his side can rise to the challenge of facing Indian Super League clubs.

Bengaluru FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC: Hero Super Cup 2023 Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC, Group A, Hero Super Cup.

Date & Time: Saturday, April 8, 2023, 5:00 PM.

Venue: EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode.

Bengaluru FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC: Telecast details

The Hero Super Cup match between Bengaluru FC and Sreenidi Deccan FC will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels from 5:00 PM IST on Saturday, April 8.

Bengaluru FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC: Live streaming details

The game between the Blues and Deccan Warriors can also be streamed on the Fancode app from 5:00 PM IST on Saturday, April 8.

