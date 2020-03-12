Bengaluru FC winger Udanta Singh signs new three-year deal

Udanta Singh [Pic: Bengaluru FC]

Outgoing ISL champions Bengaluru FC today announced that winger Udanta Singh has signed a new contract with the club, which will see him remain with the Blues until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The Indian international, who is coming off his most disappointing season in Bengaluru blue, was delighted to put pen to paper on a new deal, saying it wasn't a hard decision to re-commit to a club that has been his home since 2015.

“I’m really happy to continue this journey with Bengaluru FC. I have had an absolutely fantastic six years at this club where we have won five big trophies and extending for three more years wasn’t a hard decision. We’ve had a tough season this year, but it’s all about resting well in the off-season and getting back stronger and to work even harder next year,” Udanta told the Bengaluru FC official website.

Udanta scored only one goal and had no assists all season, with his only goal coming at the end of October, when he put Bengaluru in the lead in a 1-1 draw against FC Goa at Fatorda.

However, club CEO Mandar Tamhane was quick to dispel any apprehensions anyone might have about the Blues extending Udanta's stay with them.

“Udanta has been with the club for six seasons and has been an integral reason for Bengaluru winning five titles since then. He knows the club, the values it upholds and the family that it is, which explains why he has agreed to commit the next three years of his career to the Bengaluru blue. We know what he brings to the pitch and we are certain of him delivering everything he is capable of,” Tamhane said.

Udanta remains a massive figure in Bengaluru FC history, having been part of five trophy successes in six years, in which he has made 137 appearances for the Blues.

With Ashique Kuruniyan and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu also tied up to contracts until the end of 2022-23, Bengaluru will have a decent Indian core for the foreseeable future.