BFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2021 match

Bengaluru FC will host ATK Mohun Bagan FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda in an Indian Super League (ISL) fixture on Tuesday.

Bengaluru FC are currently sixth in the ISL standings and need three points to keep their playoff hopes alive. They are unbeaten in their last four outings, drawing three of those.

On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan FC are firmly in the race to finish atop the table. The Mariners, who are currently second, will be just a point adrift of league leaders Mumbai City FC if they win today.

Here are the three players you could pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 Fantasy side for the ISL game between Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan FC.

#3 David Williams

David Williams scored in ATK Mohun Bagan FC's 1-0 win over Bengaluru FC earlier this season. (Image: ISL)

Although David Williams has not featured heavily for ATK Mohun Bagan FC this season, the Australian has proved his mettle whenever he has been on the pitch.

Williams has scored twice, including the goal which helped the Mariners edge out Bengaluru FC 1-0 in the reverse fixture. The 32-year-old, who has the pace and physique to break opposition defences, can pop up with important goals when needed.

#2 Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri has shown tenacity and discipline so far for Bengaluru FC. (Image: ISL)

The Indian national football team captain has not been at his best in the current campaign. A lack of combination play upfront, a dearth of positive chances and a lacklustre Bengaluru FC midfield have hampered Sunil Chhetri's goalscoring prowess.

However, he has still managed to find the back of the net five times in 16 ISL matches, in addition to providing two assists. Despite being 36, Chhetri's tenacity and work rate make him one of India's best forwards.

#1 Roy Krishna

Roy Krishna is the leading goal-scorer for ATK Mohun Bagan FC. (Image: ISL)

An obvious choice as captain for your Dream11 Fantasy side, Roy Krishna has single-handedly won several games for ATK Mohun Bagan FC in the current ISL season.

He has scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 15 games thus far. The Mariners have hugely benefitted from Krishna's ability to hit the target during counterattacks. ATK Mohun Bagan FC allow the opposition to control the game before hitting them on the counter. This style of play requires the striker to be as precise as possible in the limited chances he gets.