BFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for today's ISL match - 9th February 2021

Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will face off against each other in Match No. 88 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday.

ATK Mohun Bagan will look for a win to close the gap between them and table-toppers Mumbai City FC. They currently trail the Islanders by three points.

The winner of the league phase of the tournament will get an opportunity to represent India in the AFC Champions League. The Mariners will be eager to not miss the bus.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, are in the sixth position on the ISL points table. They have 19 points from 16 matches and are targeting a fourth-place finish to reach the playoffs. The Blues have qualified for the knockout phase of the tournament on each occasion.

ATK Mohun Bagan defeated Bengaluru FC 2-1 in the last encounter earlier in the current ISL season. David Williams scored a goal from the edge of the box in the 33rd minute of the game to seal the tie. Considering the form they are in at the moment, the Mariners will aim for a repeat.

Squads to choose from

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Lara Sharma, Sharon, Ajith Kumar, Biswa Darjee, Francisco Gonzalez, Joe Zoherliana, Juanan, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Rahul Bheke, Wungngayam Muirang, Amay Morajkar, Cleiton Silva, Dimas Delgado, Emmanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Khabra, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Xisco Hernandez, Kristian Opseth, Leon Augustin, Ashique Kuruniyan, Naorem Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Semboi Haokip, Udanta Singh

ATK Mohun Bagan

Arindam Bhattacharya, Arsh Shaikh, Avilash Paul, Tiri, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Salam Ranjan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Jayesh Rane, Lenny Rodrigues, N Engson Singh, Pronay Halder, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, David Williams, Komal Thatal, Manvir Singh, Marcelo Pereira, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna

Predicted Playing XIs

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Harmanjot Khabra, Pratik Chaudhari, Fran Gonzalez, Rahul Bheke, Udanta Singh, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Kristian Opseth, Xisco Hernandez, Sunil Chhetri

ATK Mohun Bagan

Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Prabir Das, Jayesh Rane, Lenny Rodrigues, Carl McHugh, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna, Marcelo Pereira

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL Match No. 88

Date: February 9, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Margao, Goa

BFC vs ATKMB Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Rahul Bheke, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Xisco Hernandez, Manvir Singh, Marcelo Pereira, Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna, David Williams

Captain - Roy Krishna, Vice-captain - David Williams

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Manvir Singh, Marcelo Pereira, Lenny Rodrigues, Kristian Opseth, Roy Krishna, David Williams

Captain - Marcelo Pereira, Vice-Captain - Manvir Singh