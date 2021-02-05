BFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2021 match

Matchday 17 brings another exciting ISL clash as Bengaluru FC face Chennaiyin FC. The encounter between the two former ISL champions will take place at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

Bengaluru FC are in the sixth position on the ISL standings whereas Chennaiyin FC are a couple of spots below, with two points separating them. Both the teams have played a total of fifteen matches so far in the competition.

Here are the three players you could pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC.

#3 Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri has been in fine form for the Blues in their recent encounters (Courtesy - ISL)

Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri has had a quiet season by his lofty standards. In fifteen matches, he has scored just five times, including one from the penalty spot.

Chhetri has played alongside Kristian Opseth and Cleiton Silva in a three-man attack. The partnership of Silva and Chhetri has produced the maximum goals for the Blues.

Chhetri assisted one of the goals for Bengaluru FC in their recent win over SC East Bengal. He is the designated spot-kick taker for the Blues and has a solid potential for a good fantasy points haul.

#2 Esmael Goncalves

Esmael Goncalves is the go-to man in the Chennaiyin FC attack (Courtesy - ISL)

Chennaiyin FC's Esmael Goncalves will play a key role in this game. The overseas import had been missing in action for some matches owing to an injury but has bounced back strong.

With striker Jakub Sylvestr struggling, Goncalves has stepped up for the team with four goals so far. With his physical presence, he can make a strong impact on the opposition defense, and Bengaluru FC have to be wary of him.

Goncalves is generally assigned the penalty duties and is a potential goalscorer for the Chennaiyin FC side. He should thus feature in your Dream11 team.

#1 Cleiton Silva

Cleiton Silva is the joint top-scorer for Bengaluru FC with five goals (Courtesy - ISL)

Brazilian forward Cleiton Silva continues to rise in stature in his debut ISL campaign. He featured on the scoresheet against SC East Bengal, scoring a well-taken goal after an assist by Sunil Chhetri.

Silva has thrived in the Blues' attack, operating in and around the flanks as well as through the centre. He has partnered well with Chhetri in the attack and the pair's form will hold the key to the Blues' success going forward.

With his penchant for goals as well as the ability to sneak in crucial passes, Cleiton Silva should be your top choice for the Dream11 captain's role.