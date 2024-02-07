BFC vs CFC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy football tips for today's Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2023-24 match

Southern rivals Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC will go head to head at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday, February 7.

Bengaluru are currently 11th in the table and come into this game on the back of a 1-3 loss against Punjab FC. However, there are a lot of expectations from the team, who have done some fantastic business in the transfer market with the acquisitions of the likes of Chinglensana Singh, Oliver Drost, and Nikhil Poojary.

Speaking ahead of the game Bengaluru coach Gerard Zaragoza said that the team is on track and will look to improve as a team.

"We are going day by day, match by match, this is a process. The only thing we want to do is to bring joy to our supporters. We are on the right wave. We have a lot of young talented players who are knocking at the door and I am sure that we will see a nice change in a few weeks or months," he told reporters.

Chennaiyin FC have not won their last two league games and will look to start the second half of the campaign on a positive note. They have quite often been marred by injuries, but with an almost full squad now, it is to be seen how Chennai shape up against their rivals.

Owne Coyle, the head coach of Chennaiyin, said that they are targeting the playoffs and that they'll be playing for it.

"Within the club we always feel that we want to be fighting out for playoffs and championships and to do that, you have to get yourself now in that top six and that's what we have to do," he said.

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2023-24

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

Date & Time: February 7, 2024, 08.00 pm IST

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Probable 11

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh, Suresh Singh, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Javi Hernandez, Ryan Williams, Sunil Chhetri, and Oliver Drost.

Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder, Sarthak Golui, Lazar Cirkovic, Ryan Edwards, Aakash Sangwan, Ayush Adhikari, Jiteshwor Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Connor Shields, and Rahim Ali.

