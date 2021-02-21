BFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL match - February 21st, 2021

The penultimate gameweek of the ISL kicks off with a thriller as Bengaluru FC take on familiar foes FC Goa.

The first match of the double header Sunday will be held at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

FC Goa are on the brink of qualification for the ISL playoffs with 27 points from eighteen matches and occupy the fourth spot. A win over the Blues should prove enough for them to secure their spot in the final four of the ISL.

Bengaluru FC will be confident coming into the clash after a resounding victory over Mumbai City FC. They have garnered a tally of 22 points from eighteen matches and will need to win to stay in the ISL playoffs.

Here are the three players you could pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa.

#3 Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri scored twice against his former ISL side Mumbai City FC (Courtesy - ISL)

Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri marked his 200th game for Bengaluru FC with two goals and big win over Mumbai City FC. He found the net twiice in the second half including an injury-time goal to seal the three points for the Blues.

Along with Cleiton Silva, Chhetri is part of a stellar Bengaluru FC attack that will be a tough nut to crack for the FC Goa defence.

With his ability to move in and out of the box and find key spaces to exploit, Chhetri is a nightmare for any ISL defence in the league.

The longtime Blues' captain will be determined to put in a clinical shift to propel their hopes of making the ISL playoff matches.

#2 Igor Angulo

FC Goa's Igor Angulo has been one of the most consistent strikers in the league (Courtesy - ISL)

FC Goa signed Igor Angulo at the start of the season to boost their attacking unit after the departure of their former star Coro.

They managed to unearth another gem as has been proven by Angulo's performances this season so far.

In seventeen matches for the Gaurs, Angulo has scored a mammoth twelve goals so far. He is second on the ISL 2020-21 goalscoring tally just behind Roy Krishna who has fourteen goals.

Igor Angulo has lethal attacking instincts with his off the ball movement and clinical finishing skills. His huge potential for goals makes him a top fantasy football asset.

#1 Cleiton Silva

Cleiton Silva is the top scoring player for the Bengaluru FC side (Courtesy - ISL)

Bengaluru FC's Brazilian signing Cleiton Silva has made a huge mark in his debut ISL campaign. Since making the move to the Blues, he has scored seven goals and assisted two as well.

Alongside Sunil Chhetri, he has fit well in the Bengaluru FC setup and continues to impress with his performances.

He scored twice in their 4-2 win over Mumbai City FC and will back himself to continue his scoring spree.

With the ISL playoffs at stake, Cleiton Silva will be determined to put in another strong showing for the Blues.

He is our top choice for the Dream11 Captain or Vice-Captain for your squad.