BFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - February 21st, 2021

The first clash of an exciting double-header Sunday in the ISL will pit Bengaluru FC and FC Goa against each other. The face-off between the two sides in contention for ISL playoffs will be held at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

Bengaluru FC occupy the sixth position in the ISL standings with 22 points from eighteen matches. They have to win against FC Goa to keep their ISL playoff hopes alive.

The fourth-placed FC Goa are in a fairly comfortable position, considering their ISL playoff qualifications. But they will have to be clinical against a resurgent Bengaluru FC side. The Gaurs have 27 points from 18 games but will have to get the win to keep the pressure on Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC.

Squads to choose from

FC Goa

Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D'Silva, Shubham Dhas, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D'Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Dipesh Chauhan, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Naorem Roshan Singh, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar, Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Cleiton Silva, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip

Predicted Playing XIs

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Ajith Kumar, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Parag Shrivas, Erik Paartulu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Xisco Hernandez, Cleiton Silva, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri (C)

FC Goa

Dheeraj Singh (GK), James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez (c), Saviour Gama, Glan Martins, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Jorge Ortiz, Igor Angulo

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa

Date: February 21, 2021, at 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Margao, Goa

BFC vs FCG Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Saviour Gama, Ivan Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Erik Paartalu, Alberto Nogeura, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Glan Martins, Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva, Igor Angulo

Captain - Igor Angulo, Vice-Captain - Cleiton Silva

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Saviour Gama, Ivan Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Erik Paartalu, Alberto Nogeura, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Glan Martins, Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva, Igor Angulo

Captain - Sunil Chhetri, Vice-Captain - Igor Angulo