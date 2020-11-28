The fourth game of Matchday 2 of the ISL 2020-21 will see Bengaluru FC squaring off against Hyderabad FC at the Fatorda Stadium.

Defending champions Bengaluru FC drew their opening game against FC Goa. The side was leading by two goals during the first half but a dual strike by Igor Angulo helped FC Goa level scores. Thus the two sides had to share one point each. BFC will be looking to seal a victory today and get those three full points.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, won their opening game and will be looking forward to take the momentum into this game as well. Aridane Santana converted a penalty at the 34th minute to guide his side home with three points. After a disappointing 2019-20 ISL season, the Hyderabad-based franchise will be hoping to do well in the seventh edition of the ISL.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the ninth fixture of the ISL 2020-21 season.

#3 Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Image Courtesy: BFC Media)

India's Wall Gurpreet Singh Sandhu didn't have the kind of start he wanted during BFC's encounter with FC Goa in their opening match of the ISL. The tall player conceded two goals within three minutes of the match.

Though the player didn't fare well in the previous game, he's one among the most consistent goalkeepers in the history of the ISL with two consecutive Golden Glove awards to his name. Gurpreet will be looking to regain his form and stand like a brick in between the two sticks.

#2 João Victor

Joao Victor (in yellow) in action for HFC

HFC's midfielder Joao Victor was a key man for the side a few nights back with his key passes and tackles. The Brazilian player is known for his all-round performance in the game. He can be a key defender as well and can push himself to play the role of a midfielder.

Victor is a flexible player and is adaptive to the role given to him. Thus, he can be a key pick who can fetch plenty of points for today's game.

#1 Aridane Santana

Aridane Santana

The Spanish striker started his ISL 2020/21 campaign with a bang and netted in a goal for Hyderabad FC on his debut for the club. The 33-year-old player converted a goal which was the only one on that night and helped HFC start their ISL season on a positive note.

Santana is expected to continue his fine run throughout the league and will be a contender for the Golden Boot race. The player is a goal machine and considering his recent form in the ISL, he is an ideal choice for the captain or vice-captain's role for your Dream11 team for the BFC vs HFC match.