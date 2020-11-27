Dream11 Tips for the ISL 2020-21 clash between Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC

The second round of fixtures continues in the Indian Super League (ISL) as former ISL champions Bengaluru FC take on Hyderabad FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa. The complete season of the ISL will be held behind closed doors with the teams operating inside the bio-bubble ecosystem in Goa.

Bengaluru FC come into this match on the back of a closely-contested 2-2 draw with their familiar ISL rivals FC Goa. Bengaluru's goal scorers on the night were Cleiton Silva and Juanan as none of their attackers managed to get on the scoresheet.

Bengaluru coach Carles Cuadrat will rue the fact that they let a 2-0 lead slip against FC Goa and will aim to do their best against Hyderabad FC in their next ISL clash. The midfielders were in fine form against Goa with Ashique Kuruniyan working hard on the left flank. The duo of Suresh Wangjam and Erik Paartalu operated well in the middle of the park to manage the link-up plays with the attack.

Hyderabad FC will be overjoyed as they opened their ISL 2020-21 campaign with a 1-0 win against Odisha FC. Their star striker Aridane Santana was on target with a penalty to clinch the three points for the Nizams. The victory marked the first-ever clean sheet for the Hyderabad FC side in the ISL.

Hyderabad utilized a lot of young Indian talents like Ashish Rai, Nikhil Poojari, Hitesh Sharma, and Akash Mishra in the line-up. The faith shown on these youngsters by head coach Manuel Marquez Roca proved fruitful and the Spanish gaffer will expect them to continue the momentum against Bengaluru FC as well.

Back in action! 🔥



The Blues are at 'home' on Saturday, as the Fatorda welcomes Hyderabad FC for our next clash in the Indian Super League. #WeAreBFC #BackOnOurFeet 🔵 pic.twitter.com/SEGWFiAtZ5 — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 24, 2020

Squads to Choose From

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Dipesh Chauhan, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Naorem Roshan Singh, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar, Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Cleiton Silva, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip

Hyderabad FC

Subrata Paul, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Panwar, Akash Mishra, Kynsailang Khongsit, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Abhishek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes, Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Liston Colaco, Ishan Dey, Lalawmpuia, Rohit Danu

Predicted Playing XI

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Juanan, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ashique Kuruniyan, Erik Paartulu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri

Hyderabad FC

Subrata Paul, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Ashish Rai, Nikhil Poojary, Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Luis Sastre, Mohammad Yasir, Aridane Santana

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC

Date: November 28, 2020 at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Margao, Goa

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Tips for the ISL 2020-21 match between Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Subrata Paul, Juanan, Odei Onaindia, Nikhil Poojary, Cleiton Silva, Erik Paartalu, Luis Sastre, Halicharan Narzary, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri, Aridane Santana

Captain: Aridane Santana, Vice-Captain: Sunil Chhetri

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Juanan, Odei Onaindia, Harmanjot Khabra, Cleiton Silva, Erik Paartalu, Luis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri, Aridane Santana

Captain: Sunil Chhetri, Vice-Captain: Aridane Santana