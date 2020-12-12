Dream11 fantasy tips for the ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC

The second match of the doubleheader Sunday in the Indian Super League (ISL) puts forth an exciting clash as Bengaluru FC take on Kerala Blasters FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

Former ISL champions Bengaluru FC come into this encounter on the back of a draw against the Highlanders. With that result, they stayed unbeaten and moved into the fourth spot on the ISL standings. Head coach Carles Cuadrat will hope his team is able to keep the momentum going in their next match.

Meanwhile, for Kerala Blasters FC, the struggles continue in ISL 2020-21. They haven't had any win in the four matches they have played in this ISL season. Head coach Kibu Vicuna will hope that his side is able to put the disappointment of the poor start behind them.

It's that time of the year! 🔥 The Blues are up against the Blasters on Sunday, in their fifth clash of the 2020-21 Indian Super League. #BFCKBFC #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/cE5TUhUk04 — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 10, 2020

Squads to choose from

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Dipesh Chauhan, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Naorem Roshan Singh, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar, Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Cleiton Silva, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip

Kerala Blasters FC

Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan, Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan

Advertisement

#BFCKBFC on our minds! 🏋🏽🏃🏻#YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/x0P4aub0ei — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) December 12, 2020

Predicted Playing XIs

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Khabra, Ashique Kuruniyan, Erik Paartulu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Deshorn Brown, Cleiton Silva, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri (C)

Kerala Blasters FC

Albino Gomes (GK), Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro (c), Seityasen Singh, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Facundo Pereyra, Nongdomba Naorem, Gary Hooper

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

Date: December 13, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Margao, Goa

BFC vs KBFC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy tips for the Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2020-21 match

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestions #1 - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Cleiton Silva, Erik Paartalu, Gary Hooper, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri

Captain - Sunil Chhetri, Vice-Captain - Vicente Gomez

Fantasy Suggestions #2 - Albino Gomes (GK), Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Nishu Kumar, Vicente Gomez, Rohit Kumar, Cleiton Silva, Deshorn Brown, Gary Hooper, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri

Captain - Gary Hooper, Vice-Captain - Sunil Chhetri