BFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - January 5th, 2020

An exciting clash is on the cards in the ISL as former champions Bengaluru FC will lock horns with Mumbai City FC. The match will be held at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

Bengaluru FC are placed in the fifth position on the ISL points table with a tally of 12 points from eight games. The Blues have lost their previous two ISL encounters after a streak of six unbeaten matches.

Mumbai City FC are in the second spot on the ISL standings and a win over the Blues will help them regain the summit. They have accumulated 19 points from eight matches with six wins, one draw, and one loss.

Mumbai will be the favorites going into this mouthwatering ISL clash with Bengaluru FC.

'𝐋𝐚 𝐅𝐢𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐚' 𝐞𝐧 𝐅𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐚! 🐂🇪🇸



The Blues are up against Mumbai City FC in their first fixture of 2021. You don't want to miss this one! #BFCMCFC #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/ARKp7uDTi1 — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 4, 2021

Squads to Choose From

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Dipesh Chauhan, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Naorem Roshan Singh, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar, Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Cleiton Silva, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh, Vikram Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Mehtab Singh, Tondonba Singh, Valpuia, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Bidyananda Singh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Farukh Choudhary, Adam le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Pranjal Bhumij, Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh

Next up - a Tuesday night blockbuster 💥#TheIslanders head into their 9th match of the campaign against Bengaluru FC!#BFCMCFC #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/mNqMMnhwUr — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) January 4, 2021

Predicted Playing XIs

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Juanan, Pratik Chaudhari, Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Khabra, Erik Paartulu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Dimas Delgado, Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri (C)

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh (GK & C), Mandar Rao Desai, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Bipin Singh, Adam le Fondre

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC

Date: January 5, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Margao, Goa

BFC vs MCFC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy suggestions for the ISL encounter between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Amrinder Singh (GK), Harmanjot Khabra, Juanan, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Cleiton Silva, Dimas Delgado, Sunil Chhetri, Adam le Fondre

Captain - Adam le Fondre, Vice-Captain - Cleiton Silva

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Harmanjot Khabra, Juanan, Hernan Santana, Mourtada Fall, Hugo Boumous, Rowllin Borges, Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri, Adam le Fondre

Captain - Sunil Chhetri, Vice-Captain - Hugo Boumous