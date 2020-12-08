The first match of Matchday 5 in the Indian Super League (ISL) will see Bengaluru FC locking horns with NorthEast United FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

Bengaluru FC have been undefeated in their three matches of the ISL season so far. After starting out with two draws against FC Goa and Hyderabad FC, the Blues clinched their first win over Chennaiyin FC. Bengaluru skipper Sunil Chhetri got his first goal of the ISL campaign when he scored from the penalty spot.

NorthEast United FC are also enjoying an unbeaten run with two wins and two draws in their four matches so far in the ISL. The Highlanders have shown great discipline at the back and clinical finishing from their attackers in all their matches. Head coach Gerard Nus will hope that his team is able to continue the momentum going into the clash against Bengaluru FC.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the BFC vs NEUFC match of the ISL 2020-21 season.

#3 Idrissa Sylla - NorthEast United FC

Idrissa Sylla (centre) has scored two goals for the Highlanders (Courtesy - ISL)

NorthEast United FC signed former Queens Park Rangers and Guinean international Idrissa Sylla to boost their attacking strength for the ISL 2020-21 season. The Highlanders had always struggled in front of the goal and thus decided to add a goal poacher in their ranks.

Head coach Gerard Nus will be happy with the addition as Sylla has started off the ISL season with two crucial goals. His strikes against FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC were critical for the side as they were able to earn key points. His goal-scoring threat makes him a good pick as your Dream11 captain or vice-captain.

#2 Kwesi Appiah - NorthEast United FC

Kwesi Appiah is a crucial player for NorthEast United FC (Courtesy - ISL)

NorthEast United FC have another lethal striker in their ranks in the form of Ghanaian attacker Kwesi Appiah. He opened his ISL goal tally in the Highlanders' first win of the season against Mumbai City FC.

Appiah is a true forward with an ability to bully defenders and create spaces to attack the opposition goal. His partnership alongside Sylla could prove to be one of the best combinations in the entire ISL. With his form, he is a top contender for the captain or vice-captain's role in your Dream11 squad.

#1 Sunil Chhetri - Bengaluru FC

Sunil Chhetri will back himself to deliver for the Blues (Courtesy - ISL)

Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri finally hit his strides when he scored from the penalty spot to seal the win over Chennaiyin FC. The Blues' talismanic skipper had been struggling initially, but will aim to carry on the momentum ahead.

Chhetri is one of the most dangerous strikers in the ISL when in top form. It makes him a must-pick for the captain or vice-captain's role in your Dream11 squad.